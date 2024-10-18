Early Bird - HAF & Differently 2024 Artist Showcase Fundraiser

Join us for the debut fundraiser event for the newly established 501(c)(3) non-profit, Harmonize Artists Foundation, on October 18, 2024, at The Cowan in Nashville. This exciting event aims to support local artists and raise funds for a 6 Month Artist Development [CULTIVATE DIFFERENT] Award provided by DIFFERENTLY. Hosted by Harmonize Artists and DIFFERENTLY, the event promises an unforgettable event filled with live performances, silent auction, giveaways and collaboration.

Event Highlights:

Your attendance and contributions will help Harmonize Artists Foundation launch its mission to support and nurture local talent. Live Performances: Enjoy captivating performances by four talented artists, each delivering a unique and customized set that showcases their artistic vision.

The entire show will be filmed and recorded live, offering both the artists and the audience a chance to be part of a professionally produced event. Featured Artist Performance: The artist selected for DIFFERENTLY's 6-month development program will have the opportunity to open the show with a special performance, including full performance filmed and recorded live.

Mark your calendars and don't miss this extraordinary event where creativity, community, and live performance come together for a great cause that celebrates and supports the vibrant talent within our local artist community. Special thanks to SHURE and The Cowan for showing their support for the future of Nashville’s Music Industry.

Who is Harmonize Artists Foundation?

Harmonize Artists Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that aims to empower musical artists by developing their skills and aligning their growth with personal goals through seminars, hands-on experiences, community resources, and guidance on monetizing their music. Our fundraising initiatives support artists by offsetting costs for development programs and projects, ensuring financial barriers do not hinder their growth. We prioritize innovation, safety, and unity within the music industry, providing unique opportunities for all voices, including women and marginalized groups. By promoting collaboration and empowerment, we aim to create an inclusive music community that inspires positive change and enriches lives. Our mission is to remove financial barriers and provide comprehensive support to help artists thrive and make a lasting impact on the music industry.





For more information visit https://www.harmonizeartists.org





Who are DIFFERENTLY.?





DIFFERENTLY. was created to empower artists and creatives to think differently, collaborate intentionally, and build strong brand identities. We aim to inspire our artists to approach their career with intentionality and strategic thinking. Every artist and creative thinker CAN thrive as a successful brand in their own right. It’s more than just having resources, getting signed or going viral. DIFFERENTLY. focuses on the connection over vanity metrics. The connection with the audience is the piece that has the least focus and is usually the final part of what most creatives focus on. We stay true to the name, and we do it different and this is what sets us apart from the norms of the music industry. Focusing on the most important part of your career FIRST and then letting everything else flow from that.





For more information visit https://www.differentlynetwork.com/





DIFFERENTLY’S Artist Development Program Application:





Artists interested in being considered for the development program can submit their applications by September 4, 2024. The top five candidates will be contacted by September 9, 2024, for the final round of interviews. The selected artist will be notified by September 18, 2024, and will receive the opportunity to perform at the event and participate in DIFFERENTLY’s artist development program.





For more information and to apply, visit https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/7db94f73-50b3-4896-beca-dd60ad1beadd