Bike Norfolk Ride and Patch Day!

Join the Norfolk Girl Scout Outdoor Team and explore the Elizabeth River Trail by Bike! We are going to ride seven miles together along the ERT. Register by April 9th!





Come dressed for the weather with your water bottle!! Helmets required and byob (bring your own bike).

Drop off and will be at the Larchmont Branch Library. Pick up will be in front of Nauticus. Please arrive at the Larchmont Library at 1:30 p.m. and plan to pick up in front of the Nauticus at 4 p.m. Bring additional money if you would like to make an optional trip to Waterside for a treat.





All participants will need a health form on file with the SU375 Outdoors Team and a signed permission slip. (If you've participated in an Outdoors event this year already, you should already have your health form on file).

We are trying to streamline the health form/permission form process by using the multi-use Caregiver Permission form. You need only to fill it out one time and turn into the Outdoors team. When you attend future outdoor events, you only need to sign the electronic permission.

Here are links to both files:

Health Form

Permission Form





Event Leaders are Barbara Bonheur (757) 418-4995 and Austin Loney (757) 375-6993

Group Emergency Contact Name and Phone is Terri Nottingham (757) 288-7483



