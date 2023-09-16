Logo
Lowville Cream Cheese Festival Raffle Baskets

Free Cow Face vector and pictureJoin Literacy of Northern New York at the Lowville Cream Cheese Festival

Saturday, September 16th, 2023
 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Historic Downtown Lowville, New York 

https://creamcheesefestival.com

Raffle Baskets  

Tickets ~ $1 per ticket or $5 for 7 tickets            

~ Buy at the festival

~ Buy at the Watertown office

~ Buy online using Zeffy

  • Lowville Mega Basket
  • Lottery Tree
  • Doggy Basket
  • Fall-Themed Basket
  • Book Basket
  • Children’s Toy Basket

All proceeds benefit literacy programs in Lewis & Jefferson Counties www.literacynny.org  

 

