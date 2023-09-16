Lowville Cream Cheese Festival Raffle Baskets

Join Literacy of Northern New York at the Lowville Cream Cheese Festival

Saturday, September 16th, 2023

11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Historic Downtown Lowville, New York

https://creamcheesefestival.com

Raffle Baskets

Tickets ~ $1 per ticket or $5 for 7 tickets

~ Buy at the festival

~ Buy at the Watertown office

~ Buy online using Zeffy

Lowville Mega Basket

Lottery Tree

Doggy Basket

Fall-Themed Basket

Book Basket

Children’s Toy Basket

All proceeds benefit literacy programs in Lewis & Jefferson Counties www.literacynny.org