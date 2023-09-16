Lowville Cream Cheese Festival Raffle Baskets

Join Literacy of Northern New York at the Lowville Cream Cheese Festival
Saturday, September 16th, 2023
11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Historic Downtown Lowville, New York
https://creamcheesefestival.com
Raffle Baskets
Tickets ~ $1 per ticket or $5 for 7 tickets
~ Buy at the festival
~ Buy at the Watertown office
~ Buy online using Zeffy
- Lowville Mega Basket
- Lottery Tree
- Doggy Basket
- Fall-Themed Basket
- Book Basket
- Children’s Toy Basket
All proceeds benefit literacy programs in Lewis & Jefferson Counties www.literacynny.org