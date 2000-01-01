Logo
The 1926 Foundation Inc
The Omega Omega Ensemble 40th Anniversary Annual Concert

6101 Catharine St, Philadelphia, PA 19143, USA

THE OMEGA OMEGA ENSEMBLE of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated   Omega Omega Chapter provides music for chapter activities, makes occasional guest appearances and performs concerts to benefit the community.

The 1926 Foundation, Incorporated sponsors the concert annually. Proceeds from past concerts have enabled us to provide financial assistance for various community groups. Our most constant donation is the Susie B. Brodie Music Scholarship, one of the many scholarships provided through The 1926 Foundation, Incorporated.

