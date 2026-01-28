Care For Albania

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Care For Albania

About this event

CFA Annual Gala 2026

233 S Wacker Dr 67th Floor

Chicago, IL 60606, USA

General Admission
$200

General admission for 1 to our 2026 CFA Gala. Kids under 13 admitted for free.

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

6 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Admission for 8
  • Special thank you video from our President and Board of Directors posted to our social media platforms and website
  • Special recognition at our 2026 Gala
  • Social media post shoutout
  • Business or name added to “our sponsors” on our website, promoted to our thousands of followers.

After purchase, you will receive an email which includes your donation receipt for tax purposes.

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • Admission for 6
  • Special recognition at our 2026 Gala
  • Social media shoutout
  • Business or name added to “our sponsors” on our website, promoted to our thousands of followers.

After purchase, you will receive an email which includes your donation receipt for tax purposes.

Silver Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Admission for 4.
  • Special recognition at our 2026 Gala
  • Social media shoutout
  • Business or name added to “our sponsors” on our website, promoted to our thousands of followers.

After purchase, you will receive an email which includes your donation receipt for tax purposes.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Admission for 2
  • Special recognition at our 2026 Gala
  • Social media shoutout
  • Business or name added to “our sponsors” on our website, promoted to our thousands of followers.

After purchase, you will receive an email which includes your donation receipt for tax purposes.

Item Donation
Free

Donations of goods or services are tax deductible based on the estimated fair market value of the item.


Selecting this option does not automatically reserve a ticket for the Gala. The value of donated physical items, goods, or services, is tax deductible. Donations of the following items are accepted:

  • Gift cards and gift certificates
  • Memorabilia
  • Albanian cultural items
  • Goods and services
  • Other physical items
  • Tickets for Experiences (concerts, sporting events, workshops, etc.)
  • Food, alcohol, or catering for the Gala.

Please contact [email protected] for more information after selecting this ticket type.

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