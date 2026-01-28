CFA Annual Gala 2026

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About this event
General admission for 1 to our 2026 CFA Gala. Kids under 13 admitted for free.
6 left!
After purchase, you will receive an email which includes your donation receipt for tax purposes.
8 left!
After purchase, you will receive an email which includes your donation receipt for tax purposes.
After purchase, you will receive an email which includes your donation receipt for tax purposes.
After purchase, you will receive an email which includes your donation receipt for tax purposes.
Donations of goods or services are tax deductible based on the estimated fair market value of the item.
Selecting this option does not automatically reserve a ticket for the Gala. The value of donated physical items, goods, or services, is tax deductible. Donations of the following items are accepted:
Please contact [email protected] for more information after selecting this ticket type.
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