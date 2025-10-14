CFA PTO T-Shirt

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$25

🦁 Let’s Roar in Style! 🦁
Show off your school pride with our bold new CFA PTO shirt! Featuring a fierce lion and vibrant blue and yellow design, it’s the perfect way to stand out on campus and show your PTO spirit. 💙💛👕 Grab yours and let’s ROAR!

CFA PTO Hoodie item
CFA PTO Hoodie
$35

🦁 Let’s Roar in Style! 🦁
Show off your school pride with our bold new CFA PTO Hoodie! Featuring a fierce lion and vibrant blue and yellow design, it’s the perfect way to stand out on campus and show your PTO spirit. 💙💛👕 Grab yours and let’s ROAR!

CFA PTO T-shirt 2XL+ item
CFA PTO T-shirt 2XL+
$30

🦁 Let’s Roar in Style! 🦁
Show off your school pride with our bold new CFA PTO shirt! Featuring a fierce lion and vibrant blue and yellow design, it’s the perfect way to stand out on campus and show your PTO spirit. 💙💛👕 Grab yours and let’s ROAR!

CFA PTO Hoodie 2XL+ item
CFA PTO Hoodie 2XL+
$40

🦁 Let’s Roar in Style! 🦁
Show off your school pride with our bold new CFA PTO Hoodie! Featuring a fierce lion and vibrant blue and yellow design, it’s the perfect way to stand out on campus and show your PTO spirit. 💙💛👕 Grab yours and let’s ROAR!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing