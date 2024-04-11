Film at the Institute - A Screening of "Freedom on Fire"

Join us for a screening of

FREEDOM ON FIRE: UKRAINE'S FIGHT FOR FREEDOM

an award-winning documentary film by Oscar and Emmy nominated director and producer, Evgeny Afineevsky.



Thursday, April 11, 2024 beginning at 6:00 PM

115 minutes

In English





There will be a post-screening Q&A with director and producer Evgeny Afineevsky, followed by a light reception. This event is free and open to the public. Advance registration is requested and donations are appreciated.





About the Film

Crafted from stark footage and exclusive interviews with individuals displaced by the enduring conflict, Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom reveals how the spirit of unity strengthens morale even amid the country’s darkest hours.

When Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, its citizens instinctively renewed the survival strategies that sustained them eight years prior during the Maidan Uprising. This companion piece to director Evgeny Afineevsky’s Academy Award Nominated documentary Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom explores why a jubilant day on Kyiv’s Maidan square instigated warfare that has lasted more than a decade. Broadening his focus from a single city, Afineevsky and his veteran Winter on Fire crew turn their lenses on multiple countries, trailing both the Ukrainians trying to escape and those who have vowed to stay behind.

A sweeping look at a humanitarian crisis, the documentary amplifies the views of children, mothers, soldiers, doctors, artists, volunteers, clergymen, and journalists who are transformed while witnessing ceaseless destruction and bloodshed. Featuring narration by Oscar-winning Dame Helen Mirren, Freedom on Fire is a saga of resilience that challenges the international community to oppose tyranny together.