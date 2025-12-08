Hosted by

Contractors for a Cause

About this event

CFAC Spring Social

Vista Rooftop

13801 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842, USA

General Admission
$75

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Event Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Become the Event Sponsor of the Contractors for a Cause Spring Social and enjoy premium visibility throughout the evening. This sponsorship level includes six event tickets, prominent logo placement on all photobooth photos, logo display at the event bar, and custom table signage recognizing your support. As an Event Sponsor, you help ensure the success of our fundraiser while showcasing your commitment to strengthening our community.

DJ Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

The DJ Sponsor of the Contractors for a Cause Spring Social will receive premium notoriety throughout the evening with shoutouts from the DJ. This sponsorship level includes four event tickets and prominent logo placement on DJ Table recognizing your support.

Food Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

As a Food Sponsor, you'll receive three event tickets and your logo on all food displays and tables.

Drink Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

As a Drink Sponsor, you'll receive two event tickets and your logo on all food displays and tables.

Decoration Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

As the Decoration Sponsor, ou receive 4 tickets to the event and signage at the event.

Add a donation for Contractors for a Cause

$

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