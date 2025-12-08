CFAC Spring Social

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About this event
13801 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842, USA
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Become the Event Sponsor of the Contractors for a Cause Spring Social and enjoy premium visibility throughout the evening. This sponsorship level includes six event tickets, prominent logo placement on all photobooth photos, logo display at the event bar, and custom table signage recognizing your support. As an Event Sponsor, you help ensure the success of our fundraiser while showcasing your commitment to strengthening our community.
The DJ Sponsor of the Contractors for a Cause Spring Social will receive premium notoriety throughout the evening with shoutouts from the DJ. This sponsorship level includes four event tickets and prominent logo placement on DJ Table recognizing your support.
As a Food Sponsor, you'll receive three event tickets and your logo on all food displays and tables.
As a Drink Sponsor, you'll receive two event tickets and your logo on all food displays and tables.
As the Decoration Sponsor, ou receive 4 tickets to the event and signage at the event.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!