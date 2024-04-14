Temple Beth Shalom of the West Valley presents pianist Nicole Pesce

Enjoy an afternoon listening to the piano mastery of Nicole Pesce in a solo performance from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Temple Beth Shalom of the West Valley, 12202 N. 101st Ave. in Sun City.

Nicole plays keyboard, organ, accordion, guitar and electric bass. As a composer with a catalog of over 300 songs, she was commissioned to write the title track to the compilation CD, “Amada” — dedicated to the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. She has performed at many local venues, including the Musical Instrument Museum, as well as throughout the nation and around the globe.

Cost is $20 with a reservation or $25 at the door. For more information and to purchase advance tickets, go to tbsaz.org and follow the link to “Zeffy” to pay online. You also can call the Temple office at 623.977.3240 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Deadline is 3 p.m. Thursday, April 11, to purchase advance tickets.



Read more about Nicole on her website, nicolepesce.com.





For everyone’s safety, PLEASE, no backpacks or purses will be allowed. You can utilize a clear purse or clear plastic bag. Otherwise, please leave your items in your car. There will be a security guard onsite.