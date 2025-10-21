CFC Fund-A-Need 2025

Hosted by
Support interactive and community-building concerts that bring CFC musicians to neighborhoods across New York and beyond. Your gift sponsors one full concert, connecting new neighbors with the existing community through music.
Help us host a concert-and-dining experience that celebrates and supports refugee- and migrant-run small businesses. Each event blends music, food, and culture to uplift communities and create opportunities for economic independence.
Fund a 12-week in-school program bringing two teaching artists to work with migrant youth through weekly music and arts workshops. Your gift fosters creativity, confidence, and belonging in classrooms like those at International Rescue Committee, Arts Ignite, Bronx Charter School for the Arts, and more.
Give new life to donated instruments used in our children’s programs. Your contribution covers essential repairs — strings, bows, bridges, and cases — ensuring more young learners can experience the joy of music-making.
Provide nourishing snacks and drinks for 30 youth at our concerts and workshops, such as those at Covenant House.
Equip our classrooms and workshops with sheet music, markers, paper, and more teaching tools. Your gift ensures every child has the materials they need to create, learn, and express themselves.
Fund the creation of three handmade cardboard “box violins” — the first step for our youngest students learning posture, rhythm, and care before receiving real instruments. Every gift puts music directly into a child’s hands.
Help our musicians reach schools, shelters, and community centers across the city. Your gift covers subway fares and instrument transport so artists can focus on sharing music, connection, and hope where it’s needed most.
