CFCArts Concessions

Offered by
Chips, Cookies, Candies, etc.
Leave a note for your favorite Cast Member to be delivered during the show!
$5 + 6.5% Sales Tax
Black, 12"x12" microfiber towel with all-white Traditional CFCArts Logo. -- $5 + 6.5% Sales Tax
Canvas Tote Bag with NAVY BLUE trim. 16" Wide / 14" High / 7" Deep -- $18 + 6.5% Sales Tax
Tipton, Stainless Steel, 28oz bottle with traditional CFCArts Logo in White. -- $20 + 6.5% Sales Tax
3 Stickers - 1 Traditional Logo and 1 of each version of our 15th Anniversary logos! -- $10 + 6.5% Sales Tax
Approx. 5" x 5", custom cut to shape with white background -- $7 + 6.5% Sales Tax
Our 15th Anniversary Fundraiser is running now through November 15, and there’s never been a better time to give. For every $2 you donate, our Board Treasurer and match donor, Tom Clements, will contribute $1 - multiplying the impact of your gift and fueling the future of CFCArts.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!