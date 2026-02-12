Golf Outing

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About this event
Includes 18 holes with cart, lunch at the turn, dinner, and a gift bag for one player. Can buy up to 3 individual tickets, any more than 3, please purchase group tickets.
Includes 18 holes, cart, lunch at the turn, dinner, and a gift bag for each player. If purchasing more than one group, select 2 tickets (ie. 8 golfers), 3 tickets (12 golfers), etc.
Get a 2nd Chance!!! Each player will get one Mulligan to use whenever you need it.
Compete to win the hole take home some cash!!
-Each team receives one (1) pink ball
Rules:
• The pink ball MUST be played from the women’s tees on every hole!
• Only one player will play using the pink ball for the entire hole.
• If your pink ball gets lost, your team is out of the challenge.
• Still have your pink ball after 18 holes, return it at the end to qualify for a prize.
An excellent opportunity to market your business, connect with participants and show your support and commitment to the community. Your company will be visible on the course for all to see.
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