Concord Firefighters Local 3329

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Concord Firefighters Local 3329

About this event

Golf Outing

Little Mountain Country Club Dr

Concord Township, OH 44077, USA

Individual Ticket
$125

Includes 18 holes with cart, lunch at the turn, dinner, and a gift bag for one player. Can buy up to 3 individual tickets, any more than 3, please purchase group tickets.

Group Tickets
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 18 holes, cart, lunch at the turn, dinner, and a gift bag for each player. If purchasing more than one group, select 2 tickets (ie. 8 golfers), 3 tickets (12 golfers), etc.

Team Mulligans
$30

Get a 2nd Chance!!! Each player will get one Mulligan to use whenever you need it.

Skins Game
$30

Compete to win the hole take home some cash!!

Pink Ball Frenzy
$40

-Each team receives one (1) pink ball


Rules:

• The pink ball MUST be played from the women’s tees on every hole!

• Only one player will play using the pink ball for the entire hole.

• If your pink ball gets lost, your team is out of the challenge.

• Still have your pink ball after 18 holes, return it at the end to qualify for a prize.

Hole Sponsor
$200

An excellent opportunity to market your business, connect with participants and show your support and commitment to the community. Your company will be visible on the course for all to see.

Add a donation for Concord Firefighters Local 3329

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