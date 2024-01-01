GLOW DANCE is here! April 5th 6:00-8:00pm at the Hopewell Jr High Upper Gym & Cafeteria. Tickets are $5. All children MUST have a ticket (except 2 and under)and all children MUST be accompanied by a ticketed adult. Only 500 tickets available, so get your tickets fast! No tickets sold at the door.





Remember to bring some extra spending money for extra Glow Items, Bake Sale, Concession Stand, Raffle Baskets, and much more!!!!





NOTE: When checking out, you are welcome to change the platform contribution fee to other then type either zero or $0.00. You may also make a donation to our PTA if you would like to help further our mission. All PTA donations received at checkout will benefit Student T-Shirts for our annual Field Day! Thank you!