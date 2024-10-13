Vegan Scouts Membership 2025

I am comfortably able to meet all of my basic needs. I may have some debt, but it does not prohibit attainment of basic needs. I own my home or property OR I rent a higher-end property. I own or lease a car. I am employed or do not need to work to meet my needs. I have regular access to health care. I have access to financial savings. I have an expendable income. I can always buy new items. I can afford an annual vacation or take time off.
Membership: Medium Payment, One child
$100
Valid for one year
I may stress about meeting my basic needs, but still regularly achieve them. I may have some debt, but it does not prohibit attainment of basic needs. I own or lease a car. I am employed. I have access to health care. I might have access to financial savings. I have some expendable income. I am able to buy some new items and I thrift others. I can take a vacation annually or every few years without financial burden.
Membership: Minimum Payment, One Child
$50
Valid for one year
I frequently stress about meeting basic needs and don't always achieve them. I have debt and it sometimes prohibits me from meeting my basic needs. I rent lower-end properties or have unstable housing. I do not have a car, and/or have limited access to a car, but I am not always able to afford gas. I am unemployed or underemployed. I qualify for government assistance including food stamps and health care. I have no access to savings. I have no or very limited expendable income. I rarely buy new items because I am unable to afford them. I cannot afford a vacation or have the ability to take time off without financial burden.
Membership: Full Payment, Two children
$300
Valid for one year
I am comfortably able to meet all of my basic needs. I may have some debt, but it does not prohibit attainment of basic needs. I own my home or property OR I rent a higher-end property. I own or lease a car. I am employed or do not need to work to meet my needs. I have regular access to health care. I have access to financial savings. I have an expendable income. I can always buy new items. I can afford an annual vacation or take time off.
Membership: Medium Payment, Two children
$200
Valid for one year
I may stress about meeting my basic needs, but still regularly achieve them. I may have some debt, but it does not prohibit attainment of basic needs. I own or lease a car. I am employed. I have access to health care. I might have access to financial savings. I have some expendable income. I am able to buy some new items and I thrift others. I can take a vacation annually or every few years without financial burden.
Membership: Minimum Payment, Two children
$100
Valid for one year
I frequently stress about meeting basic needs and don't always achieve them. I have debt and it sometimes prohibits me from meeting my basic needs. I rent lower-end properties or have unstable housing. I do not have a car, and/or have limited access to a car, but I am not always able to afford gas. I am unemployed or underemployed. I qualify for government assistance including food stamps and health care. I have no access to savings. I have no or very limited expendable income. I rarely buy new items because I am unable to afford them. I cannot afford a vacation or have the ability to take time off without financial burden.
Membership: Full Payment, Three children
$450
Valid for one year
I am comfortably able to meet all of my basic needs. I may have some debt, but it does not prohibit attainment of basic needs. I own my home or property OR I rent a higher-end property. I own or lease a car. I am employed or do not need to work to meet my needs. I have regular access to health care. I have access to financial savings. I have an expendable income. I can always buy new items. I can afford an annual vacation or take time off.
Membership: Medium Payment, Three children
$300
Valid for one year
I may stress about meeting my basic needs, but still regularly achieve them. I may have some debt, but it does not prohibit attainment of basic needs. I own or lease a car. I am employed. I have access to health care. I might have access to financial savings. I have some expendable income. I am able to buy some new items and I thrift others. I can take a vacation annually or every few years without financial burden.
Membership: Minimum Payment, Three children
$150
Valid for one year
I frequently stress about meeting basic needs and don't always achieve them. I have debt and it sometimes prohibits me from meeting my basic needs. I rent lower-end properties or have unstable housing. I do not have a car, and/or have limited access to a car, but I am not always able to afford gas. I am unemployed or underemployed. I qualify for government assistance including food stamps and health care. I have no access to savings. I have no or very limited expendable income. I rarely buy new items because I am unable to afford them. I cannot afford a vacation or have the ability to take time off without financial burden.
Membership: Full Payment, Four children
$600
Valid for one year
I am comfortably able to meet all of my basic needs. I may have some debt, but it does not prohibit attainment of basic needs. I own my home or property OR I rent a higher-end property. I own or lease a car. I am employed or do not need to work to meet my needs. I have regular access to health care. I have access to financial savings. I have an expendable income. I can always buy new items. I can afford an annual vacation or take time off.
Membership: Medium Payment, Four children
$400
Valid for one year
I may stress about meeting my basic needs, but still regularly achieve them. I may have some debt, but it does not prohibit attainment of basic needs. I own or lease a car. I am employed. I have access to health care. I might have access to financial savings. I have some expendable income. I am able to buy some new items and I thrift others. I can take a vacation annually or every few years without financial burden.
Membership: Minimum Payment, Four children
$200
Valid for one year
I frequently stress about meeting basic needs and don't always achieve them. I have debt and it sometimes prohibits me from meeting my basic needs. I rent lower-end properties or have unstable housing. I do not have a car, and/or have limited access to a car, but I am not always able to afford gas. I am unemployed or underemployed. I qualify for government assistance including food stamps and health care. I have no access to savings. I have no or very limited expendable income. I rarely buy new items because I am unable to afford them. I cannot afford a vacation or have the ability to take time off without financial burden.
Add a donation for Vegan Scouts
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!