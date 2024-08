THE FANTASY RAFFLE🔟 (1)

INVITING ALL BEAUTIES TO COME CELEBRATE WITH FANTASY GIRLS IN THIS FUN,FAIR EXCITING RAFFLE OPEN TO ALL NEW BEAUTIES OF THE FANTASY GIRLS 🔟⭐️READ BELOW‼️ ⬇️

RULES BELOW ⬇️

•MUST BE A VERIFIED IN THE FG INSTA AND TELE GROUP

•MUST PROMO THE TELE GROUP ATLEAST TWICE A WEEK

•MUST BRING ATLEAST 3 NEW BEAUTIES VERIFIED INTO THE FG GROUPCHAT

—————————————————-

PRIZE 🏆 200$

1st WINNER 100$ 🏅

2nd WINNER 50$

3rd WINNER 25$

4th WINNER 25$

THIS RAFFEL IS PURPOSED FOR GIVING BACK TO THE AMAZING BEAUTIES WHO MAKE AND ADD VALUE TO THE FANTASY GIRLS CHEERS TO 100 NEW BEAUTIES🥂 AND 1,000 NEW TELE SUBS 🎉XOXO THE FANTASY GIRLS💋