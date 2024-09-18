Lifehouse's Online Shop

Made from the Yequitiba tree, a tree specific to the Caribbean and South America, these boards were created by a local craftsman in San Pedro de Macoris, the current location of Lifehouse. Each board was hand-branded with our logo and is still in its curing process. For the best care, we recommend using it with dry foods and hand washing only.
Small Elegida tshirt
$30
Bella+Canvas t-shirt in lilac. The word "elegida" in Spanish is the feminine form of the word "chosen." Often, we tell our girls that they are CHOSEN! We know that our girls were chosen by God, 1st, but they were also chosen by our ministry to be part of the Lifehouse family! Thank you for choosing them with your purchase!
Medium Elegida tshirt
$30
Bella+Canvas t-shirt in lilac. The word "elegida" in Spanish is the feminine form of the word "chosen." Often, we tell our girls that they are CHOSEN! We know that our girls were chosen by God, 1st, but they were also chosen by our ministry to be part of the Lifehouse family! Thank you for choosing them with your purchase!
Large Elegida tshirt
$30
Bella+Canvas t-shirt in lilac. The word "elegida" in Spanish is the feminine form of the word "chosen." Often, we tell our girls that they are CHOSEN! We know that our girls were chosen by God, 1st, but they were also chosen by our ministry to be part of the Lifehouse family! Thank you for choosing them with your purchase!
Small Chosen Tshirt
$30
Bella+Canvas t-shirt in storm. Often, we tell our girls that they are CHOSEN! We know that our girls were chosen by God 1st, but they were also chosen by our ministry to be part of the Lifehouse family! Thank you for choosing them with your purchase!
Medium Chosen Tshirt
$30
Bella+Canvas t-shirt in storm. Often, we tell our girls that they are CHOSEN! We know that our girls were chosen by God 1st, but they were also chosen by our ministry to be part of the Lifehouse family! Thank you for choosing them with your purchase!
Large Chosen Tshirt
$30
Bella+Canvas t-shirt in storm. Often, we tell our girls that they are CHOSEN! We know that our girls were chosen by God 1st, but they were also chosen by our ministry to be part of the Lifehouse family! Thank you for choosing them with your purchase!
3x Chosen Tshirt
$30
Bella+Canvas t-shirt in storm. Often, we tell our girls that they are CHOSEN! We know that our girls were chosen by God 1st, but they were also chosen by our ministry to be part of the Lifehouse family! Thank you for choosing them with your purchase!
Medium Round Ornaments (plain)
$12
The coconuts we used to create these ornaments took up to a year to dry on a palm tree before they were ready for our artisans. They were hand-shucked, cut, and sanded before being created into this fun home decor!
Meduim Rectangle Ornaments
$12
The coconuts we used to create these ornaments took up to a year to dry on a palm tree before they were ready for our artisans. They were hand-shucked, cut, and sanded before being created into this fun home decor!
Medium Round Ornaments (w/string)
$12
The coconuts we used to create these ornaments took up to a year to dry on a palm tree before they were ready for our artisans. They were hand-shucked, cut, and sanded before being created into this fun home decor!
Large Round Ornaments (w/string)
$15
The coconuts we used to create these ornaments took up to a year to dry on a palm tree before they were ready for our artisans. They were hand-shucked, cut, and sanded before being created into this fun home decor!
Add a donation for Lifehouse Children's Home
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!