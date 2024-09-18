Lifehouse's Online Shop

Bella+Canvas t-shirt in lilac. The word "elegida" in Spanish is the feminine form of the word "chosen." Often, we tell our girls that they are CHOSEN! We know that our girls were chosen by God, 1st, but they were also chosen by our ministry to be part of the Lifehouse family! Thank you for choosing them with your purchase!

