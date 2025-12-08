Central Florida Homeschool Group

Offered by

Central Florida Homeschool Group

About the memberships

ANNUAL GROUP MEMBERSHIP

Annual Membership
$10

Valid for one year

Per 1 Family (this includes everyone in your immediate family only).

Annual Membership + Support Donation
$15

Valid for one year

Thank you for your support! Support contributions help offset volunteer, platform, and administrative costs so we can keep membership accessible for all families. Contributions are not tax-deductible.

Annual Membership + Community Contribution
$20

Valid for one year

Thank you for your support! Support contributions help offset volunteer, platform, and administrative costs so we can keep membership accessible for all families. Contributions are not tax-deductible.

Add a donation for Central Florida Homeschool Group

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!