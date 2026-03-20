Clean Grid Association

Hosted by

Clean Grid Association

About this event

CGA 25th Anniversary Sponsorship Opportunities

12 South 6th St

Minneapolis, MN 55402, USA

Presenting Sponsorship
$25,000

Benefits: 1 VIP table (up to 10 seats) and opportunity to speak at breakfast, prominent logo placement on digital and print materials, verbal acknowledgement during two-day event, social media callout with company tag, CGA newsletter feature, invitation for up to 10 nonmember guests at happy hour

Leader Sponsorship
$15,000

Benefits: 1 VIP table at breakfast (up to 10 seats), prominent logo placement on digital and print materials, verbal recognition and opportunity to speak at happy hour, social media callout with company tag, invitation for 5 non-member guests at happy hour

Champion Sponsorship
$10,000

Benefits: 1 table (up to 10 seats) at breakfast, logo placement on digital and print materials

Advocate Sponsorship
$5,000

Benefits: Up to 5 seats at breakfast, logo placement

Ally Sponsorship (NGOs Only)
$3,000

Benefits: Up to 5 seats at breakfast, logo placement

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