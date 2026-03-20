CGA 25th Anniversary Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
Benefits: 1 VIP table (up to 10 seats) and opportunity to speak at breakfast, prominent logo placement on digital and print materials, verbal acknowledgement during two-day event, social media callout with company tag, CGA newsletter feature, invitation for up to 10 nonmember guests at happy hour
Benefits: 1 VIP table at breakfast (up to 10 seats), prominent logo placement on digital and print materials, verbal recognition and opportunity to speak at happy hour, social media callout with company tag, invitation for 5 non-member guests at happy hour
Benefits: 1 table (up to 10 seats) at breakfast, logo placement on digital and print materials
Benefits: Up to 5 seats at breakfast, logo placement
Benefits: Up to 5 seats at breakfast, logo placement
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