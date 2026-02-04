Fried Fish Dinners

Individual Fish Fry Meal

Each ticket includes one complete fish fry meal, freshly prepared by Chef Landry and his crew and packed in a styrofoam container for convenient drive-thru pickup.

Meal includes:

• ½ lb fried catfish

• ½ lb French fries

• Cole slaw

• Pistolette

• Cookies

Drive-thru pickup will take place on campus during the designated pickup time.

Please have your digital or printed ticket ready upon arrival.