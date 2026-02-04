Covenant Grace Christian Academy Inc

Hosted by

Covenant Grace Christian Academy Inc

About this event

Fried Fish Dinners

2110 E McNeese St

Lake Charles, LA 70607, USA

Individual Fish Fry Meal – Drive-Thru Pickup
$15

Individual Fish Fry Meal

Each ticket includes one complete fish fry meal, freshly prepared by Chef Landry and his crew and packed in a styrofoam container for convenient drive-thru pickup.

Meal includes:
• ½ lb fried catfish
• ½ lb French fries
• Cole slaw
• Pistolette
• Cookies

Drive-thru pickup will take place on campus during the designated pickup time.
Please have your digital or printed ticket ready upon arrival.

Group Order – Pickup (10+ meals)
$15

Group Order - Pickup (10+ Meals)

Each ticket includes one complete fish fry meal, freshly prepared by Chef Landry and his crew and packed in individual styrofoam containers for group pickup.

Meal includes:
• ½ lb fried catfish
• ½ lb French fries
• Cole slaw
• Pistolette
• Cookies

This option is for group orders of 10 or more meals. Orders will be picked up on campus between 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM.
*Please state your desired pickup time within this window when placing your order.
Have your digital or printed ticket ready upon arrival.

Group Order – Delivery (10+ meals)
$15

Group Order - Delivery (10+ Meals)

Each ticket includes one complete fish fry meal, freshly prepared by Chef Landry and his crew and packed in individual styrofoam containers for delivery.

Meal includes:
• ½ lb fried catfish
• ½ lb French fries
• Cole slaw
• Pistolette
• Cookies

This option is for group orders of 10 or more meals. A delivery address and requested delivery time between 11:00 AM–1:00 PM must be provided at checkout.

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