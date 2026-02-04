Fried Fish Dinners

About this event
Each ticket includes one complete fish fry meal, freshly prepared by Chef Landry and his crew and packed in a styrofoam container for convenient drive-thru pickup.
Meal includes:
• ½ lb fried catfish
• ½ lb French fries
• Cole slaw
• Pistolette
• Cookies
Drive-thru pickup will take place on campus during the designated pickup time.
Please have your digital or printed ticket ready upon arrival.
Each ticket includes one complete fish fry meal, freshly prepared by Chef Landry and his crew and packed in individual styrofoam containers for group pickup.
Meal includes:
• ½ lb fried catfish
• ½ lb French fries
• Cole slaw
• Pistolette
• Cookies
This option is for group orders of 10 or more meals. Orders will be picked up on campus between 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM.
*Please state your desired pickup time within this window when placing your order.
Have your digital or printed ticket ready upon arrival.
Each ticket includes one complete fish fry meal, freshly prepared by Chef Landry and his crew and packed in individual styrofoam containers for delivery.
Meal includes:
• ½ lb fried catfish
• ½ lb French fries
• Cole slaw
• Pistolette
• Cookies
This option is for group orders of 10 or more meals. A delivery address and requested delivery time between 11:00 AM–1:00 PM must be provided at checkout.
$
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