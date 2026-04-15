Certified Gardeners Association of Passaic County

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Certified Gardeners Association of Passaic County

About this shop

CGAPC Merchandise Spring 2026

Printed Logo T-Shirt item
Printed Logo T-Shirt
$12

Printed Logo T-Shirt


PLEASE INDICATE SIZE WHEN ORDERING

Men's Embroidered Logo T-shirt item
Men's Embroidered Logo T-shirt
$12

4.6 oz./yd. (US) 7.7 oz./L yd (CA), 60/40 cotton/polyester Polyester gives a drapey and soft hand Modern classic fit Narrow width, rib collar Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability Embroidered Logo.

Available in XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL


PLEASE INDICATE SIZE WHEN ORDERING


Women's Embroidered Logo T-shirt item
Women's Embroidered Logo T-shirt
$12

4.6 oz./yd. (US), 7.7 oz/L yd (CA), 60/40 ring-spun cotton/polyester Polyester gives a drapey and soft hand Semi-fitted A-Line shape Narrow width, rib collar Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability Embroidered Logo 

Available in XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL


PLEASE INDICATE SIZE WHEN ORDERING

Hooded Zip Sweatshirt item
Hooded Zip Sweatshirt
$18

SWEATSHIRT Embroidered logo 8 oz./yd.., 80/20 ring-spun USA premium cotton/polyester 100% cotton face Reactive-dyed for longer lasting color Jersey lined hood Matching flat drawcords Split pouch pocket #5 nickel cadmium kissing zipper Embroidered Logo 

Available XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL, 5XL


PLEASE INDICATE SIZE WHEN ORDERING

Embroidered Apron item
Embroidered Apron
$20

.5 oz./yd. (US), 12.5 oz/L yd (CA), 55/45 cotton/polyester Adjustable neck strap with buckle Waist side ties Three-section front pouch pocket Measurements 22"W x 24"L Pocket Size - Front 7"W x 8 1/2"L

Embroidered Logo & Motto 

Printed Apron item
Printed Apron
$20

.5 oz./yd. (US), 12.5 oz/L yd (CA), 55/45 cotton/polyester Adjustable neck strap with buckle Waist side ties Three-section front pouch pocket Measurements 22"W x 24"L Pocket Size - Front 7"W x 8 1/2"L

Printed Logo & Motto 

Embroidered Cap item
Embroidered Cap
$15

100% cotton bio-washed chino twill Unstructured, six-panel, low-profile Pre-curved visor Self-fabric tri-glide buckle closure - antique brass Bill/ Brim Length 2 3/4" Crown Height 3" Hat Sizing 6 5/8 - 7 3/8 2 1/4" Embroidered logo 

Printed Tote Bag item
Printed Tote Bag
$4

7x7 printed design

Canvas 13" x 15" 

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