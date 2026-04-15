CGAPC Merchandise Spring 2026

4.6 oz./yd. (US) 7.7 oz./L yd (CA), 60/40 cotton/polyester Polyester gives a drapey and soft hand Modern classic fit Narrow width, rib collar Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability Embroidered Logo.

Available in XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL





PLEASE INDICATE SIZE WHEN ORDERING



