CGAPC Merchandise Spring 2026

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Printed Logo T-Shirt
PLEASE INDICATE SIZE WHEN ORDERING
4.6 oz./yd. (US) 7.7 oz./L yd (CA), 60/40 cotton/polyester Polyester gives a drapey and soft hand Modern classic fit Narrow width, rib collar Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability Embroidered Logo.
Available in XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL
PLEASE INDICATE SIZE WHEN ORDERING
4.6 oz./yd. (US), 7.7 oz/L yd (CA), 60/40 ring-spun cotton/polyester Polyester gives a drapey and soft hand Semi-fitted A-Line shape Narrow width, rib collar Taped neck and shoulders for comfort and durability Embroidered Logo
Available in XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL
PLEASE INDICATE SIZE WHEN ORDERING
SWEATSHIRT Embroidered logo 8 oz./yd.., 80/20 ring-spun USA premium cotton/polyester 100% cotton face Reactive-dyed for longer lasting color Jersey lined hood Matching flat drawcords Split pouch pocket #5 nickel cadmium kissing zipper Embroidered Logo
Available XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL, 4XL, 5XL
PLEASE INDICATE SIZE WHEN ORDERING
.5 oz./yd. (US), 12.5 oz/L yd (CA), 55/45 cotton/polyester Adjustable neck strap with buckle Waist side ties Three-section front pouch pocket Measurements 22"W x 24"L Pocket Size - Front 7"W x 8 1/2"L
Embroidered Logo & Motto
.5 oz./yd. (US), 12.5 oz/L yd (CA), 55/45 cotton/polyester Adjustable neck strap with buckle Waist side ties Three-section front pouch pocket Measurements 22"W x 24"L Pocket Size - Front 7"W x 8 1/2"L
Printed Logo & Motto
100% cotton bio-washed chino twill Unstructured, six-panel, low-profile Pre-curved visor Self-fabric tri-glide buckle closure - antique brass Bill/ Brim Length 2 3/4" Crown Height 3" Hat Sizing 6 5/8 - 7 3/8 2 1/4" Embroidered logo
7x7 printed design
Canvas 13" x 15"
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