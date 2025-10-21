CGAPC Volunteer Wholesale Bulbs

20 bulbs This Snow Crocus mix blends white, yellow, blue and violet varieties. The flowers emerge from grass-like foliage with narrow, median silvery stripes. They are some of the first plants to bloom in Spring, often through snow. This mixture is a less expensive option than buying multiple packs of single color flowers. Please be aware that the variety of plant colors may vary from pictures and descriptions.

● HEIGHT: 4"

● BULB SIZE: 5 cm/up

● PLANTING DEPTH & SPACING: 4" deep and 3" to 4" apart. Plant about nine bulbs per square foot for dense coverage.

● SUN & SOIL REQUIREMENTS: Crocuses can tolerate partial shade, but thrive and produce the most vibrant blooms when exposed to at least 6 hours of direct sunlight daily. They like well-draining soil with a neutral pH (6.0 to 7.0 range). They can adapt to various soil types, but poor draining soil enhances the chance of developing root rot.

● FLOWERING Zone 7: late March/early April

● PESTS & DISEASE: Not resistant to rodents, rabbits, or deer as they can eat the bulbs and foliage. Aphids or bulb mites can also damage the plants. They are generally disease resistant.

● POLLINATORS & PETS: Very beneficial for pollinators, particularly bees, in early Spring. Warning: toxic to dogs, cats, and horses.

● NOTES: Crocuses can bloom indoors over the winter if you pot them in mid-October, then precool them at a consistent 38°F to 45°F. Keep them in the dark for eight to ten weeks with moderate weekly watering. Then, bring them into the house and progressively stronger sunlight, and they will bloom about four weeks later.