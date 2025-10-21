CGAPC Volunteer Wholesale Bulbs

20 bulbs Allium ampeloprasum have papery sheathed buds that look like onions before they slowly bloom. The buds produce 3” sized balls of composite silver-white flowers with a slight pink glow. They will turn pure-white as they mature, only retaining a very light pink in the center of each bud. The flowers have beautiful purple veins and low-growing, strappy foliage.
● HEIGHT: 36”
● BULB SIZE: 6 cm/up
● PLANTING DEPTH & SPACING: 4" deep and 3" to 4" apart.
● SUN & SOIL REQUIREMENTS: Alliums need 6 hours of full sunlight and should be planted in rich, well-draining soil with a neutral pH (6.0 to 7.0 range). They benefit from a summer dry period.
● FLOWERING Zone 7: June/July
● PESTS & DISEASE: Very rodent and deer resistant, generally rabbit resistant, and very disease resistant.
● POLLINATORS & PETS: Much loved by bees, butterflies and other helpful pollinators. Warning: toxic to dogs and cats.
20 bulbs This Snow Crocus mix blends white, yellow, blue and violet varieties. The flowers emerge from grass-like foliage with narrow, median silvery stripes. They are some of the first plants to bloom in Spring, often through snow. This mixture is a less expensive option than buying multiple packs of single color flowers. Please be aware that the variety of plant colors may vary from pictures and descriptions.
● HEIGHT: 4"
● BULB SIZE: 5 cm/up
● PLANTING DEPTH & SPACING: 4" deep and 3" to 4" apart. Plant about nine bulbs per square foot for dense coverage.
● SUN & SOIL REQUIREMENTS: Crocuses can tolerate partial shade, but thrive and produce the most vibrant blooms when exposed to at least 6 hours of direct sunlight daily. They like well-draining soil with a neutral pH (6.0 to 7.0 range). They can adapt to various soil types, but poor draining soil enhances the chance of developing root rot.
● FLOWERING Zone 7: late March/early April
● PESTS & DISEASE: Not resistant to rodents, rabbits, or deer as they can eat the bulbs and foliage. Aphids or bulb mites can also damage the plants. They are generally disease resistant.
● POLLINATORS & PETS: Very beneficial for pollinators, particularly bees, in early Spring. Warning: toxic to dogs, cats, and horses.
● NOTES: Crocuses can bloom indoors over the winter if you pot them in mid-October, then precool them at a consistent 38°F to 45°F. Keep them in the dark for eight to ten weeks with moderate weekly watering. Then, bring them into the house and progressively stronger sunlight, and they will bloom about four weeks later.
10 bulbs Narcissus bantam produces a flawless, well-overlapping, recurved, greenish-yellow perianth (outer part of the flower). The flower has a 2" sulfur-yellow, bowl-shaped cup with an orange-edged, frilly rim. This Narcissus variety is 'Ahwahnee' Large Cupped (Royal Horticultural Society Division 2).
● HEIGHT: 18" to 20"
● BULB SIZE: 12 to 14 cm
● PLANTING DEPTH & SPACING: 5” to 6" deep and 5” to 6" apart. After the first hard frost, apply a 2" layer of mulch, like straw, shredded wood, or dried leaves to prevent premature sprouting.
● SUN & SOIL REQUIREMENTS: Narcissuses prefer 6 hours of full sun every day and like well-draining soil with a slightly acidic to neutral pH (6.0 to 7.0 range). After the first hard frost, apply a 2" layer of mulch, like straw, shredded wood, or dried leaves to prevent premature sprouting.
● FLOWERING Zone 7: April/May
● PESTS & DISEASE: Generally resistant to deer, rabbits, and rodents, but are susceptible to Narcissus bulb fly, lesser bulb fly, bulb mites, and nematodes. They are generally disease resistant.
● POLLINATORS & PETS: Not a primary food source for most pollinators, but can be an early source of nectar and a warming platform for some bees. Warning: toxic to dogs and cats.
● NOTES: No space in your garden? No problem! Choose daffodil bulbs for donation and we’ll plant them through Habitat’s Community Clean-Up Program—bringing color and joy to local neighborhoods.
10 bulbs Narcissus bulbocodium produces many flowers that are a deep golden-yellow. The deep cups surrounding the pistil bear an uncanny resemblance to bells. This class of Narcissus is Bulbocodium Daffodil Cultivars (Royal Horticultural Society Division 10), a slightly taller, multi-flowering version of the original Yellow Hoop Petticoat.
● HEIGHT: 6" to 8"
● BULB SIZE: 7 cm/up
● PLANTING DEPTH & SPACING: 4" deep and 3" to 4" apart.
● SUN & SOIL REQUIREMENTS: Narcissuses prefer 6 hours of full sun every day and like well-draining soil with a slightly acidic to neutral pH (6.0 to 7.0 range). After the first hard frost, apply a 2" layer of mulch, like straw, shredded wood, or dried leaves to prevent premature sprouting.
● FLOWERING Zone 7: April
● PESTS & DISEASE: Generally resistant to deer, rabbits, and rodents, but are susceptible to Narcissus bulb fly, lesser bulb fly, bulb mites, and nematodes. They are generally disease resistant.
● POLLINATORS & PETS: Not a primary food source for most pollinators, but can be an early source of nectar and a warming platform for some bees. Warning: toxic to dogs and cats.
10 bulbs Narcissus sailboat bears up to six 2.5" windswept ivory flowers per stem, each with funnel-shaped yellow cups that mature to white. This variety is a William Pannill award-winner. Jonquilla (Royal Horticultural Society Division 7).
● HEIGHT: 10" to 12"
● BULB SIZE: 12 to 14 cm
● PLANTING DEPTH & SPACING: 5” to 6" deep and 5” to 6" apart.
● SUN & SOIL REQUIREMENTS: Narcissuses prefer 6 hours of full sun every day and like well-draining soil with a slightly acidic to neutral pH (6.0 to 7.0 range). After the first hard frost, apply a 2" layer of mulch, like straw, shredded wood, or dried leaves to prevent premature sprouting.
● FLOWERING Zone 7: May
● PESTS & DISEASE: Generally resistant to deer, rabbits, and rodents, but are susceptible to Narcissus bulb fly, lesser bulb fly, bulb mites, and nematodes. They are generally disease resistant.
● POLLINATORS & PETS: Not a primary food source for most pollinators, but can be an early source of nectar and a warming platform for some bees. Warning: toxic to dogs and cats.
10 bulbs Narcissus Starlight Sensation produces up to four stems per bulb. Each stem has up to four creamy-white flowers. This variety is a Brent Heath hybrid. Triandrus (Royal Horticultural Society Division 5).
● HEIGHT: 14" to 16"
● BULB SIZE: 12 to 14 cm
● PLANTING DEPTH & SPACING: 5” to 6" deep and 5” to 6" apart.
● SUN & SOIL REQUIREMENTS: Narcissuses prefer 6 hours of full sun every day and like well-draining soil with a slightly acidic to neutral pH (6.0 to 7.0 range). After the first hard frost, apply a 2" layer of mulch, like straw, shredded wood, or dried leaves to prevent premature sprouting.
● FLOWERING Zone 7: April/May
● PESTS & DISEASE: Generally resistant to deer, rabbits, and rodents, but are susceptible to Narcissus bulb fly, lesser bulb fly, bulb mites, and nematodes. They are generally disease resistant.
● POLLINATORS & PETS: Not a primary food source for most pollinators, but can be an early source of nectar and a warming platform for some bees. Warning: toxic to dogs and cats.
5 bulbs Hyacinthus orientalis “Aiolos” produces ivory-white florets, or nails, with cream highlights. These florets gradually mature to a bright white color. This plant is a cross of Delft Blue and Carnegie Hyacinths.
● HEIGHT: 8" to 12"
● BULB SIZE: 16 to 17 cm
● PLANTING DEPTH & SPACING: Plant 6" deep and 6" apart.
● SUN & SOIL REQUIREMENTS: Hyacinths like 6 hours of direct sunlight per day for optimal bloom size and stem straightness. However, they can still bloom successfully in areas with light shade or partial sun exposure. They should be planted in well-drained soil with a slightly acidic to neutral pH range (6.0-7.0).
● FLOWERING Zone 7: March/April
● PESTS & DISEASE: Hyacinths are semi-resistant to deer and generally resistant to rabbits, but rodents may dig up and eat the bulbs. They can also be susceptible to common garden pests like aphids, spider mites, and bulb flies. They are relatively disease resistant, but can be susceptible to certain fungal and bacterial issues, particularly if not planted in well-draining soil.
● POLLINATORS & PETS: Hyacinths attract various pollinators, including bees and butterflies. Warning: toxic to dogs, cats, and horses.
5 bulbs Hyacinthus orientalis “Delft Blue” has soft lilac-blue florets, or nails, with paler edges.
● HEIGHT: 8" to 12"
● BULB SIZE: 16/17 cm
● PLANTING DEPTH & SPACING: Plant 6" deep and 6" apart.
● SUN & SOIL REQUIREMENTS: Hyacinths like 6 hours of direct sunlight per day for optimal bloom size and stem straightness. However, they can still bloom successfully in areas with light shade or partial sun exposure. They should be planted in well-drained soil with a slightly acidic to neutral pH range (6.0-7.0).
● FLOWERING Zone 7: March/April
● PESTS & DISEASE: Hyacinths are semi-resistant to deer and generally resistant to rabbits, but rodents may dig up and eat the bulbs. They can also be susceptible to common garden pests like aphids, spider mites, and bulb flies. They are relatively disease resistant, but can be susceptible to certain fungal and bacterial issues, particularly if not planted in well-draining soil.
POLLINATORS & PETS: Hyacinths attract various pollinators, including bees and butterflies. Warning: toxic to dogs, cats, and horses.
10 bulbs This Hyacinth Bedding Mixture includes five varieties of Hyacinth orientalis (Aiolos, Blue Jacket, Delft Blue, Fondant, Pink Pearl and White Pearl), producing vibrant blue, pink and white flowers. This mixture is a less expensive option than buying multiple packs of single color flowers. Please be aware that the variety of plant colors may vary from pictures and descriptions.
● HEIGHT: 8" to 12"
● BULB SIZE: 15 to 16 cm
● PLANTING DEPTH & SPACING: 6" deep and 6" apart.
● SUN & SOIL REQUIREMENTS: Hyacinths like 6 hours of direct sunlight per day for optimal bloom size and stem straightness. However, they can still bloom successfully in areas with light shade or partial sun exposure. They should be planted in well-drained soil with a slightly acidic to neutral pH range (6.0-7.0).
● FLOWERING Zone 7: March/April
● PESTS & DISEASE: Hyacinths are semi-resistant to deer and generally resistant to rabbits, but rodents may dig up and eat the bulbs. They can also be susceptible to common garden pests like aphids, spider mites, and bulb flies. They are relatively disease resistant, but can be susceptible to certain fungal and bacterial issues, particularly if not planted in well-draining soil.
● POLLINATORS & PETS: Hyacinths attract various pollinators, including bees and butterflies. Warning: toxic to dogs, cats, and horses.
10 bulbs Iris hollandica “Alaska” produces a glistening white flower with ever-so-delicate yellow blotches on its falls. The outer petals open downward to reveal a contrasting color on the petals' spines. These magnificent varieties are characterized by glorious ephemeral colors, larger flowers, and often the growth of a second flowering stem.
● HEIGHT: 18" to 22"
● BULB SIZE: 6 cm
● PLANTING DEPTH & SPACING: 6” deep and 6” apart. Recommended to plant 9 Bulbs per square foot.
● SUN & SOIL REQUIREMENTS: Irises like at least 6 hours of direct sunlight daily. They should be placed in free-draining soil with a neutral pH (6.0 to 7.0 range), but can also tolerate soils with high clay content.
● FLOWERING Zone 7: June
● PESTS & DISEASE: Generally deer, rabbit, and rodent resistant. They are also resistant to most diseases and can tolerate periods of drought.
● POLLINATORS & PETS: They attract a variety of pollinators to the garden. Warning: toxic to dogs, cats, and horses.
3 bulbs This Chinese Trumpet lily mix includes Beijing Moon, Eastern Moon and Passion Moon varieties. The flowers range in a sherbet-like mélange of colors including dark pink, orange, yellow and ivory. This mixture is a less expensive option than buying multiple packs of single color flowers. Please be aware that the variety of plant colors may vary from pictures and descriptions.
● HEIGHT: 4' to 6’ on average, but can reach 8’
● BULB SIZE: 18 to 20 cm
● PLANTING DEPTH & SPACING: 12" apart and 6" deep. Recommended to plant 4 bulbs per square foot. After the first hard frost, apply a 2" layer of mulch, like straw, shredded wood, or dried leaves to prevent premature sprouting. Good for naturalizing.
● SUN & SOIL REQUIREMENTS: Lilies like 6 or more hours of full sun daily. However, they need to keep their roots cool so plant them with low-growing annuals, perennials, or grasses. They are drought resistant and prefer well-draining soil with a slightly acidic to neutral pH range of 6.0 to 6.8.
● FLOWERING Zone 7: July/August
● PESTS & DISEASE: Somewhat deer resistant, but are susceptible to rabbits, rodents, and lily beetles. Very resistant to diseases.
POLLINATORS & PETS: Chinese Trumpet lilies are primarily pollinated by moths, particularly hawkmoths. Warning: toxic to dogs and very toxic to cats.
3 bulbs This mix of Orienpet lilies includes Beijing Moon, Eastern Moon and Passion Moon varieties. The flowers range in a sherbet-like mélange of colors including pink, yellow and ivory. This mixture is a less expensive option than buying multiple packs of single color flowers. Please be aware that the variety of plant colors may vary from pictures and descriptions.
● HEIGHT: 4' to 6’ on average, but can reach 8’
● BULB SIZE: 14 to 16 cm
● PLANTING DEPTH & SPACING: 12" apart and 6" deep. Recommended to plant 4 bulbs per square foot. After the first hard frost, apply a 2" layer of mulch, like straw, shredded wood, or dried leaves to prevent premature sprouting.
● SUN & SOIL REQUIREMENTS: Lilies like 6 or more hours of full sun daily. However, they need to keep their roots cool so plant them with low-growing annuals, perennials, or grasses. They are drought resistant and prefer well-draining soil with a slightly acidic to neutral pH range of 6.0 to 6.8.
● FLOWERING Zone 7: July/August
● PESTS & DISEASE: Somewhat deer resistant, but are susceptible to rabbits, rodents, and lily beetles. Very resistant to diseases.
POLLINATORS & PETS: They attract a variety of pollinators, with hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies being particularly fond of their blooms. Warning: toxic to dogs and very toxic to cats.
20 bulbs This mix of small “grape” hyacinths includes Muscari armeniacum, Muscari armeniacum “Siberian Tiger,” Muscari latifolium and Muscari Valerie Finnis. The flowers come in tones of periwinkle, sapphire, cerulean, pale wisteria and white, sprouting above ample foliage clumps. This mixture is a less expensive option than buying multiple packs of single color flowers. Please be aware that the variety of plant colors may vary from pictures and descriptions.
● HEIGHT: 4" to 12"
● BULB SIZE: 6 to 9 cm
● PLANTING DEPTH & SPACING: 5" deep and 3" to 4" apart.
● SUN & SOIL REQUIREMENTS: Grape hyacinths do well in both full sunlight and scattered or dappled sunlight. They prefer well-draining soil with a neutral to slightly acidic pH (6.0 to 7.0 range).
● FLOWERING Zone 7: May
● PESTS & DISEASE: Semi rabbit, deer, and rodent resistant. Generally disease resistant.
● POLLINATORS & PETS: Very attractive to bees and butterflies. Generally considered non-toxic to dogs and cats, but excessive ingestion can lead to mild gastrointestinal upset in pets.
NOTES: It is common for Muscari to grow foliage in the Fall. Ignore it and do not mulch until the ground surface freezes.
10 bulbs This Giant Darwin Hybrid Tulip mix is equal parts of Apricot Delight, Candy Apple Delight, Cherry Delight and Rosy Delight. The velvety cupped flowers come in shades of red and pink, creating an eye-popping extravaganza of delight. This mixture is a less expensive option than buying multiple packs of single color flowers. Please be aware that the variety of plant colors may vary from pictures and descriptions.
● HEIGHT: 18" to 22"
● BULB SIZE: 12cm/up
● PLANTING DEPTH & SPACING: 6" apart, and 6" to 8" deep. Recommended to plant 4 bulbs per square foot.
● SUN & SOIL REQUIREMENTS: Tulips thrive in dappled sun to partial shade, with about 6 hours of sun daily for optimal growth and blooming. They prefer well-drained, fertile soil that is loose and airy, allowing for good root development, with a slightly acidic to neutral pH (6.0-7.0).
● FLOWERING Zone 7: May/June
● PESTS & DISEASE: Not resistant to deer, rabbits, or rodents. They are susceptible to various diseases like Tulip fire (caused by Botrytis tulipae).
POLLINATORS & PETS: Some bees like them, but they have less nectar and pollen than other plants, making them less attractive to a variety of pollinators. Warning: toxic to cats and dogs.
10 bulbs Tulipa clusiana “Cynthia” is early blooming and long-lasting. This bicolor tetraploid features elegantly pointed flowers of deep yellow and orangey-red.
● HEIGHT: 8” to 10"
● BULB SIZE: 5 to 6cm
● PLANTING DEPTH & SPACING: 6" apart, and 6" to 8" deep. Recommended to plant 4 bulbs per square foot.
● SUN & SOIL REQUIREMENTS: Tulips thrive in dappled sun to partial shade, with about 6 hours of sun daily for optimal growth and blooming. They prefer well-drained, fertile soil that is loose and airy, allowing for good root development, with a slightly acidic to neutral pH (6.0-7.0).
● FLOWERING Zone 7: April
● PESTS & DISEASE: Not resistant to deer, rabbits, or rodents. They are susceptible to various diseases like Tulip fire (caused by Botrytis tulipae).
● POLLINATORS & PETS: Some bees like them, but they have less nectar and pollen than other plants, making them less attractive to a variety of pollinators. Warning: toxic to cats and dogs.
