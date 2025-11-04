CGC Active Membership 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until February 20, 2027
Active members shall engage in Club events, projects, and meetings, contributing their time and effort to the Club's activities. Active members shall participate in a least one program, conservation project, civic improvement project or ways and means project, and agree to provide refreshments for one regular meeting during each fiscal year. Active members shall be expected to pay annual dues and are voting members.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!