China General Chamber of Commerce - Los Angeles
CGCC-LA 2025 Gala Registration
303 E Valley Blvd
San Gabriel, CA 91776, USA
Members Two Free Admission Tickets
free
Every member receives TWO free tickets
Every member receives TWO free tickets
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Members' Guest Tickets
$158
A discount ticket price of $158 applies to each additional attendee beyond the first two from a member company.
A discount ticket price of $158 applies to each additional attendee beyond the first two from a member company.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Tickets
$358
For non-members.
For non-members.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Sponsors Table Guests Registration
free
groupTicketCaption
Guest Registration for Sponsors with a 10-person Table
Guest Registration for Sponsors with a 10-person Table
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout