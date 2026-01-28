CGSA 2026 Opening Day Raffle

About this event
The 2026 A500™ Siren™ 12” Youth Glove helps young softball players improve their fielding skills. With a Closed Two-Piece Web design, elastic Quick-Fit Wrist and top grain leather construction, the A500® Siren™ offers a snug, lightweight fit that feels great from the first time you take the field. Right-hander.
Valued at $75.
Generously donated by Play It Again Sports in Simi.
2 left!
The 2026 A500™ Siren™ 12” Youth Glove helps young softball players improve their fielding skills. With a Closed Two-Piece Web design, elastic Quick-Fit Wrist and top grain leather construction, the A500® Siren™ offers a snug, lightweight fit that feels great from the first time you take the field. Right-hander.
Valued at $75.
Generously donated by Play It Again Sports in Simi.
This 5-Tool Phenom Wheeled Bag offers unlimited storage potential to make sure you have all your necessities for your next game. Includes: 1 large main compartment, 4 additional oversize pockets, ventilated shoe compartment, 4 double reinforced, fully-lined bat sleeves, stretch mesh pocket, telescoping handle, and 2 fence hooks.
Valued at $170.
Generously donated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.
2 left!
This 5-Tool Phenom Wheeled Bag offers unlimited storage potential to make sure you have all your necessities for your next game. Includes: 1 large main compartment, 4 additional oversize pockets, ventilated shoe compartment, 4 double reinforced, fully-lined bat sleeves, stretch mesh pocket, telescoping handle, and 2 fence hooks.
Valued at $170.
Generously donated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.
This versatile batpack features: a large main compartment, 2 knit bat sleeves, a ventilated shoe compartment, a molded interior shelf, fence clips, molded protective case for sunglasses and a zippered valuables pocket. Also comes with a removable personal accessories pouch and a removable decoration panel for personalization.
Valued at $150.
Generously donated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.
2 left!
This versatile batpack features: a large main compartment, 2 knit bat sleeves, a ventilated shoe compartment, a molded interior shelf, fence clips, molded protective case for sunglasses and a zippered valuables pocket. Also comes with a removable personal accessories pouch and a removable decoration panel for personalization.
Valued at $150.
Generously donated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.
Young travel ball players demanding a light-swinging bat can leverage the 2025 DeMarini Spryte (-12) to improve their swing path, maximize bat speed and barrel up the pitch for frequent contact and base hits. The bat’s two-piece composite construction uses a Paradox™ Composite Barrel and D-Lite™ Composite Handle to create a soft feel that keeps players coming back for more. Spryte’s Big D™ End Cap helps absorb vibration and boost barrel performance.
Valued at $230.
Generously donated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.
2 left!
Young travel ball players demanding a light-swinging bat can leverage the 2025 DeMarini Spryte (-12) to improve their swing path, maximize bat speed and barrel up the pitch for frequent contact and base hits. The bat’s two-piece composite construction uses a Paradox™ Composite Barrel and D-Lite™ Composite Handle to create a soft feel that keeps players coming back for more. Spryte’s Big D™ End Cap helps absorb vibration and boost barrel performance.
Valued at $230.
Generously donated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.
Designed with protection, comfort and visibility in mind -- and specifically for the female athlete -- this helmet is strategically engineered to address and reinforce crucial impact points. The forehead and cheek pads are treated with ClearDri™ and Aegis™ Anti-Microbial to fight off bacteria and sweat, while the entire helmet is lined with extra-plush foam. A sleek, new integrated facemask with hidden hardware and added jaw coverage sits lower and closer to the face maximizing overall vision, and it has an integrated chinstrap that clips directly to the ear vents. NOCSAE certified for all levels of play (Facemask certified for balls no smaller that 11” in circumference).
Valued at $75.
Generously donated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.
2 left!
Designed with protection, comfort and visibility in mind -- and specifically for the female athlete -- this helmet is strategically engineered to address and reinforce crucial impact points. The forehead and cheek pads are treated with ClearDri™ and Aegis™ Anti-Microbial to fight off bacteria and sweat, while the entire helmet is lined with extra-plush foam. A sleek, new integrated facemask with hidden hardware and added jaw coverage sits lower and closer to the face maximizing overall vision, and it has an integrated chinstrap that clips directly to the ear vents. NOCSAE certified for all levels of play (Facemask certified for balls no smaller that 11” in circumference).
Valued at $75.
Generously donated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.
Young travel ball players demanding a light-swinging bat can leverage the 2025 DeMarini Spryte (-12) to improve their swing path, maximize bat speed and barrel up the pitch for frequent contact and base hits. The bat’s two-piece composite construction uses a Paradox™ Composite Barrel and D-Lite™ Composite Handle to create a soft feel that keeps players coming back for more. Spryte’s Big D™ End Cap helps absorb vibration and boost barrel performance.
Valued at $230.
Generously donated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.
2 left!
Young travel ball players demanding a light-swinging bat can leverage the 2025 DeMarini Spryte (-12) to improve their swing path, maximize bat speed and barrel up the pitch for frequent contact and base hits. The bat’s two-piece composite construction uses a Paradox™ Composite Barrel and D-Lite™ Composite Handle to create a soft feel that keeps players coming back for more. Spryte’s Big D™ End Cap helps absorb vibration and boost barrel performance.
Valued at $230.
Generously donated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.
Regular use of the Pow’r Wrap Bat Weight will work the specific muscles used when hitting, develop quicker hands and wrists and give you explosive bat speed.
Valued at $32.
Generously donated by Darryl Joynt.
2 left!
Regular use of the Pow’r Wrap Bat Weight will work the specific muscles used when hitting, develop quicker hands and wrists and give you explosive bat speed.
Valued at $32.
Generously donated by Darryl Joynt.
The unique design of the Hi-Viz gives fielders 20% more visibility than a traditional setup. This means fielders can track groundballs with no interruption in their vision. Features a durable bent-wire stainless steel design and matte finish to reduce glare on sunny days. The Hi-Viz fielders mask is also designed with comfort in mind: the split strap system secures the mask without feeling tight, and it's equally comfortable with or without a ponytail. The adjustable chin and forehead padding is also a breeze to change out or adjust to ensure proper fit.
Valued at $60.
Generously donated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.
2 left!
The unique design of the Hi-Viz gives fielders 20% more visibility than a traditional setup. This means fielders can track groundballs with no interruption in their vision. Features a durable bent-wire stainless steel design and matte finish to reduce glare on sunny days. The Hi-Viz fielders mask is also designed with comfort in mind: the split strap system secures the mask without feeling tight, and it's equally comfortable with or without a ponytail. The adjustable chin and forehead padding is also a breeze to change out or adjust to ensure proper fit.
Valued at $60.
Generously donated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.
Whoo-hoo! Winner receives 2027 Spring Rec registration fee waived for the player of their choice.
Valued at $ (one registration fee)
Small print:
*This does not include the snack bar fee.
*This is transferable. Winner will need to declare lucky player at drawing.
Generously donated by CGSA.
2 left!
Whoo-hoo! Winner receives 2027 Spring Rec registration fee waived for the player of their choice.
Valued at $ (one registration fee)
Small print:
*This does not include the snack bar fee.
*This is transferable. Winner will need to declare lucky player at drawing.
Generously donated by CGSA.
$
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