Camarillo Girls Softball Association

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Camarillo Girls Softball Association

About this event

CGSA 2026 Opening Day Raffle

(1) entry 🎟️ - Wilson Siren Glove item
(1) entry 🎟️ - Wilson Siren Glove
$2

The 2026 A500™ Siren™ 12” Youth Glove helps young softball players improve their fielding skills. With a Closed Two-Piece Web design, elastic Quick-Fit Wrist and top grain leather construction, the A500® Siren™ offers a snug, lightweight fit that feels great from the first time you take the field. Right-hander.


Valued at $75.

Generously donated by Play It Again Sports in Simi.

(6) entries 🎟️ - Wilson Siren Glove item
(6) entries 🎟️ - Wilson Siren Glove
$10

2 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

The 2026 A500™ Siren™ 12” Youth Glove helps young softball players improve their fielding skills. With a Closed Two-Piece Web design, elastic Quick-Fit Wrist and top grain leather construction, the A500® Siren™ offers a snug, lightweight fit that feels great from the first time you take the field. Right-hander.


Valued at $75.

Generously donated by Play It Again Sports in Simi.

(1) entry 🎟️ - Easton Wheeled Bag item
(1) entry 🎟️ - Easton Wheeled Bag
$2

This 5-Tool Phenom Wheeled Bag offers unlimited storage potential to make sure you have all your necessities for your next game. Includes: 1 large main compartment, 4 additional oversize pockets, ventilated shoe compartment, 4 double reinforced, fully-lined bat sleeves, stretch mesh pocket, telescoping handle, and 2 fence hooks.


Valued at $170.

Generously donated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.

(6) entries 🎟️ - Easton Wheeled Bag item
(6) entries 🎟️ - Easton Wheeled Bag
$10

2 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This 5-Tool Phenom Wheeled Bag offers unlimited storage potential to make sure you have all your necessities for your next game. Includes: 1 large main compartment, 4 additional oversize pockets, ventilated shoe compartment, 4 double reinforced, fully-lined bat sleeves, stretch mesh pocket, telescoping handle, and 2 fence hooks.


Valued at $170.

Generously donated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.

(1) entry 🎟️ - Evoshield Takeover Backpack item
(1) entry 🎟️ - Evoshield Takeover Backpack
$2

This versatile batpack features: a large main compartment, 2 knit bat sleeves, a ventilated shoe compartment, a molded interior shelf, fence clips, molded protective case for sunglasses and a zippered valuables pocket. Also comes with a removable personal accessories pouch and a removable decoration panel for personalization.


Valued at $150.

Generously donated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.

(6) entries 🎟️ - Evoshield Takeover Backpack item
(6) entries 🎟️ - Evoshield Takeover Backpack
$10

2 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

This versatile batpack features: a large main compartment, 2 knit bat sleeves, a ventilated shoe compartment, a molded interior shelf, fence clips, molded protective case for sunglasses and a zippered valuables pocket. Also comes with a removable personal accessories pouch and a removable decoration panel for personalization.


Valued at $150.

Generously donated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.

(1) entry 🎟️ - 29" DeMarini Bat item
(1) entry 🎟️ - 29" DeMarini Bat
$2

Young travel ball players demanding a light-swinging bat can leverage the 2025 DeMarini Spryte (-12) to improve their swing path, maximize bat speed and barrel up the pitch for frequent contact and base hits. The bat’s two-piece composite construction uses a Paradox™ Composite Barrel and D-Lite™ Composite Handle to create a soft feel that keeps players coming back for more. Spryte’s Big D™ End Cap helps absorb vibration and boost barrel performance.

Valued at $230.

Generously donated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.

(6) entries 🎟️ - 29" DeMarini Bat item
(6) entries 🎟️ - 29" DeMarini Bat
$10

2 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Young travel ball players demanding a light-swinging bat can leverage the 2025 DeMarini Spryte (-12) to improve their swing path, maximize bat speed and barrel up the pitch for frequent contact and base hits. The bat’s two-piece composite construction uses a Paradox™ Composite Barrel and D-Lite™ Composite Handle to create a soft feel that keeps players coming back for more. Spryte’s Big D™ End Cap helps absorb vibration and boost barrel performance.


Valued at $230.

Generously donated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.

(1) entry 🎟️ - Easton Ghost Helmet item
(1) entry 🎟️ - Easton Ghost Helmet
$2

Designed with protection, comfort and visibility in mind -- and specifically for the female athlete -- this helmet is strategically engineered to address and reinforce crucial impact points. The forehead and cheek pads are treated with ClearDri™ and Aegis™ Anti-Microbial to fight off bacteria and sweat, while the entire helmet is lined with extra-plush foam. A sleek, new integrated facemask with hidden hardware and added jaw coverage sits lower and closer to the face maximizing overall vision, and it has an integrated chinstrap that clips directly to the ear vents. NOCSAE certified for all levels of play (Facemask certified for balls no smaller that 11” in circumference).


Valued at $75.

Generously donated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.

(6) entries 🎟️ - Easton Ghost Helmet item
(6) entries 🎟️ - Easton Ghost Helmet
$10

2 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Designed with protection, comfort and visibility in mind -- and specifically for the female athlete -- this helmet is strategically engineered to address and reinforce crucial impact points. The forehead and cheek pads are treated with ClearDri™ and Aegis™ Anti-Microbial to fight off bacteria and sweat, while the entire helmet is lined with extra-plush foam. A sleek, new integrated facemask with hidden hardware and added jaw coverage sits lower and closer to the face maximizing overall vision, and it has an integrated chinstrap that clips directly to the ear vents. NOCSAE certified for all levels of play (Facemask certified for balls no smaller that 11” in circumference).


Valued at $75.

Generously donated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.

(1) entry 🎟️ - 31" DeMarini Bat item
(1) entry 🎟️ - 31" DeMarini Bat
$2

Young travel ball players demanding a light-swinging bat can leverage the 2025 DeMarini Spryte (-12) to improve their swing path, maximize bat speed and barrel up the pitch for frequent contact and base hits. The bat’s two-piece composite construction uses a Paradox™ Composite Barrel and D-Lite™ Composite Handle to create a soft feel that keeps players coming back for more. Spryte’s Big D™ End Cap helps absorb vibration and boost barrel performance.


Valued at $230.

Generously donated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.

(6) entries 🎟️ - 31" DeMarini Bat item
(6) entries 🎟️ - 31" DeMarini Bat
$10

2 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Young travel ball players demanding a light-swinging bat can leverage the 2025 DeMarini Spryte (-12) to improve their swing path, maximize bat speed and barrel up the pitch for frequent contact and base hits. The bat’s two-piece composite construction uses a Paradox™ Composite Barrel and D-Lite™ Composite Handle to create a soft feel that keeps players coming back for more. Spryte’s Big D™ End Cap helps absorb vibration and boost barrel performance.


Valued at $230.

Generously donated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.

(1) entry 🎟️ - Pow'r Wrap Bat Weight item
(1) entry 🎟️ - Pow'r Wrap Bat Weight
$2

Regular use of the Pow’r Wrap Bat Weight will work the specific muscles used when hitting, develop quicker hands and wrists and give you explosive bat speed.

  • Approved bat weight for use in all softball leagues for over 34 years.
  • Approved by ASA, USSSA, NSA, and legal for high school and NCAA.
  • Perfect on-deck warm-up weight and off-season training weight.
  • Donut style weights are illegal in softball leagues.
  • Tough polycarbonate plastic is practically unbreakable and will endure for years.

Valued at $32.

Generously donated by Darryl Joynt.


(6) entries 🎟️ - Pow'r Wrap Bat Weight item
(6) entries 🎟️ - Pow'r Wrap Bat Weight
$10

2 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Regular use of the Pow’r Wrap Bat Weight will work the specific muscles used when hitting, develop quicker hands and wrists and give you explosive bat speed.

  • Approved bat weight for use in all softball leagues for over 34 years.
  • Approved by ASA, USSSA, NSA, and legal for high school and NCAA.
  • Perfect on-deck warm-up weight and off-season training weight.
  • Donut style weights are illegal in softball leagues.
  • Tough polycarbonate plastic is practically unbreakable and will endure for years.

Valued at $32.

Generously donated by Darryl Joynt.

(1) entry 🎟️ - Rawlings Fielder's Mask item
(1) entry 🎟️ - Rawlings Fielder's Mask
$2

The unique design of the Hi-Viz gives fielders 20% more visibility than a traditional setup. This means fielders can track groundballs with no interruption in their vision. Features a durable bent-wire stainless steel design and matte finish to reduce glare on sunny days. The Hi-Viz fielders mask is also designed with comfort in mind: the split strap system secures the mask without feeling tight, and it's equally comfortable with or without a ponytail. The adjustable chin and forehead padding is also a breeze to change out or adjust to ensure proper fit.


Valued at $60.

Generously donated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.

(6) entries 🎟️ - Rawlings Fielder's Mask item
(6) entries 🎟️ - Rawlings Fielder's Mask
$10

2 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

The unique design of the Hi-Viz gives fielders 20% more visibility than a traditional setup. This means fielders can track groundballs with no interruption in their vision. Features a durable bent-wire stainless steel design and matte finish to reduce glare on sunny days. The Hi-Viz fielders mask is also designed with comfort in mind: the split strap system secures the mask without feeling tight, and it's equally comfortable with or without a ponytail. The adjustable chin and forehead padding is also a breeze to change out or adjust to ensure proper fit.


Valued at $60.

Generously donated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.

(1) entry 🎟️ - 2027 Spring Rec Registration item
(1) entry 🎟️ - 2027 Spring Rec Registration
$2

Whoo-hoo! Winner receives 2027 Spring Rec registration fee waived for the player of their choice.

Valued at $ (one registration fee)

Small print:
*This does not include the snack bar fee.
*This is transferable. Winner will need to declare lucky player at drawing.

Generously donated by CGSA.

(6) entries 🎟️ - 2027 Spring Rec Registration item
(6) entries 🎟️ - 2027 Spring Rec Registration
$10

2 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Whoo-hoo! Winner receives 2027 Spring Rec registration fee waived for the player of their choice.

Valued at $ (one registration fee)

Small print:
*This does not include the snack bar fee.
*This is transferable. Winner will need to declare lucky player at drawing.

Generously donated by CGSA.

Add a donation for Camarillo Girls Softball Association

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