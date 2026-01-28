CGSA 2026 Opening Day Raffle

The 2026 A500™ Siren™ 12” Youth Glove helps young softball players improve their fielding skills. With a Closed Two-Piece Web design, elastic Quick-Fit Wrist and top grain leather construction, the A500® Siren™ offers a snug, lightweight fit that feels great from the first time you take the field. Right-hander.





Valued at $75.



Generously donated by Play It Again Sports in Simi.