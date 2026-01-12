Ch8serversary Campout 2026

Hosted by
5000 Lula Lake Rd, Lookout Mountain, GA 30750, USA
Day Hiker Celebrate with Us Without Camping Out! Are you a day hiker looking to join the celebration? This ticket is for you! Join us for the 2026 Ch8serversary festivities with our special day hiker package. Day hiker ticket includes: - 2025 Ch8serversary T-Shirt - Swag Bag - Lunch Arrive at the Lula Lake entrance by 9:00 a.m. and be a part of the fun without spending the night. Don't miss out on this chance to celebrate and explore the outdoors with us! Secure your spot now for an unforgettable day at the She So BasicCh8sing Waterfalls Campout! We'll see you there!
DIY Camper Embark on an Unforgettable Outdoor Adventure with Amazing Value! Join us for an exciting weekend in the DIY/Camper tent at the Ch8sing Waterfalls Campout, where your registration fee of $225 per person grants you access to all the essentials for a memorable camping experience. Here's what's included: - Delicious Meals & Refreshing Beverages - Exclusive Sponsor Swag Bag - Stylish 2026 Camp T-Shirt - Exciting Weekend Activities For just $225, you'll have everything you need for an enriching outdoor experience, whether you're camping solo or bringing a guest along to share the adventure. Each additional person needs to register as a guest in their own tent. Reserve your spot today and prepare for an incredible journey into nature with Ch8sing Waterfalls! We'll see you under the stars!
Tent Mate / DIY Camper Embark on an Unforgettable Outdoor Adventure with Amazing Value! You're invited to join us for an exciting weekend in the DIY/Camper tent at the Ch8sing Waterfalls Campout! As a guest sharing the DIY Camper tent, your registration fee of $225 per person grants you access to all the essentials for a memorable camping experience. Here's what's included: - 2026 Ch8serversary T-Shirt - Swag Bag - Delicious Meals - Exciting Activities For just $225, you'll have everything you need for an enriching outdoor experience. Reserve your spot today with your She So Basic / DIY Camper and prepare for an incredible journey into nature with Ch8sing Waterfalls! We'll see you under the stars!
REI Camper (2Person) Embark on an Epic Outdoor Adventure with Incredible Value! Prepare for an unforgettable weekend getaway at the Ch8sing Waterfalls Campout, where your registration of $325 per person unlocks access to REI tent rentals as your accommodations. Here's what's included: - Delicious Meals & Refreshing Beverages - Exclusive Sponsor Swag Bag - Stylish 2026 Camp T-Shirt - Exciting Weekend Activities - Cozy REI Tent Rental (2 persons per tent) - Comfy Sleeping Pad - Handy Lantern For $325 per person, you'll have everything you need for an enriching outdoor experience, from cozy tent accommodations to mouthwatering meals and thrilling activities. Plus, bring a friend or let us pair you up for shared adventure and camaraderie! Reserve your spot today and prepare for an incredible journey into nature with Ch8sing Waterfalls! We'll see you under the stars!
Your one ticket, could be the winning ticket. We have some amazing raffle items. You have to be in it to win it, and yes, you must be present, for lunch after the hike to win.
Increase your chances of winning by purchasing 6 tickets for $25. We have some amazing raffle items. You have to be in it to win it, and yes, you must be present, for lunch after the hike to win.
