Ch8serversary Campout 2026

DIY Camper Embark on an Unforgettable Outdoor Adventure with Amazing Value! Join us for an exciting weekend in the DIY/Camper tent at the Ch8sing Waterfalls Campout, where your registration fee of $225 per person grants you access to all the essentials for a memorable camping experience. Here's what's included: - Delicious Meals & Refreshing Beverages - Exclusive Sponsor Swag Bag - Stylish 2026 Camp T-Shirt - Exciting Weekend Activities For just $225, you'll have everything you need for an enriching outdoor experience, whether you're camping solo or bringing a guest along to share the adventure. Each additional person needs to register as a guest in their own tent. Reserve your spot today and prepare for an incredible journey into nature with Ch8sing Waterfalls! We'll see you under the stars!