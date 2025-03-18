CELC & Tamim Parent Association Fundraising Raffle 2025
5-Class Pack to Barry’s Bootcamp
$18
Get ready to sweat and push your limits with five high-energy classes at Barry’s Bootcamp! Known for its signature Red Room workouts, Barry’s combines cardio and strength training for an intense, results-driven experience. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or looking for a new challenge, this prize will have you feeling stronger, faster, and more energized!
Generously sponsored by: Barry’s Bootcamp
Get ready to sweat and push your limits with five high-energy classes at Barry’s Bootcamp! Known for its signature Red Room workouts, Barry’s combines cardio and strength training for an intense, results-driven experience. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or looking for a new challenge, this prize will have you feeling stronger, faster, and more energized!
Generously sponsored by: Barry’s Bootcamp
$75 Gift Card to Pure Bakes by Danielle
$18
Enjoy delicious, thoughtfully crafted baked goods made with quality ingredients that nourish both body and soul. Born from a personal journey to find treats that feel as good as they taste, Pure Bakes by Danielle offers wholesome, homemade desserts free from processed ingredients. Treat yourself or someone you love to guilt-free indulgence!
Generously sponsored by: Pure Bakes by Danielle www.purebakesbydanielle.com
Enjoy delicious, thoughtfully crafted baked goods made with quality ingredients that nourish both body and soul. Born from a personal journey to find treats that feel as good as they taste, Pure Bakes by Danielle offers wholesome, homemade desserts free from processed ingredients. Treat yourself or someone you love to guilt-free indulgence!
Generously sponsored by: Pure Bakes by Danielle www.purebakesbydanielle.com
Glamorous Cut & Blowout by Kolorbar (2 winners)
$18
Unlock a Stylish Makeover: Be among one of the two lucky winners to enjoy one glamorous haircut and blowout at Kolorbar (Broadway between 92 and 93)! Elevate Your Look with a touch of luxury and expert styling!
Generously sponsored by: Kolorbar
Unlock a Stylish Makeover: Be among one of the two lucky winners to enjoy one glamorous haircut and blowout at Kolorbar (Broadway between 92 and 93)! Elevate Your Look with a touch of luxury and expert styling!
Generously sponsored by: Kolorbar
$150 to Rachey Shnay Jewelry
$18
Elevate your style with timeless, elegant jewelry from Rachey Shnay. Known for her beautifully crafted pieces that blend sophistication with everyday wear, Rachey’s designs make the perfect statement—whether you're looking for a special gift or a little sparkle for yourself.
Generously sponsored by: Rachey Shnay
Elevate your style with timeless, elegant jewelry from Rachey Shnay. Known for her beautifully crafted pieces that blend sophistication with everyday wear, Rachey’s designs make the perfect statement—whether you're looking for a special gift or a little sparkle for yourself.
Generously sponsored by: Rachey Shnay
Private Challah Baking class by Chaya'le Kugel
$18
Elevate your Challah making skills by winning a private challah baking class with the talented Chaya'le Kugel, right in the comfort of your own home! Let Chaya'le guide you through the art of creating perfect, delicious challah as you enjoy a personalized and hands-on culinary experience.
Generously donated by: Chaya'le Kugel (Adina’s Mother - Nursery)
Must be redeemed by June 2025.
Elevate your Challah making skills by winning a private challah baking class with the talented Chaya'le Kugel, right in the comfort of your own home! Let Chaya'le guide you through the art of creating perfect, delicious challah as you enjoy a personalized and hands-on culinary experience.
Generously donated by: Chaya'le Kugel (Adina’s Mother - Nursery)
Must be redeemed by June 2025.
5-Class Pack + Grip Socks to Club Pilates
$18
Strengthen, lengthen, and tone with five dynamic classes at Club Pilates! Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, these full-body workouts focus on core strength, flexibility, and balance. Plus, enjoy a pair of grip socks to keep you moving comfortably and confidently in class!
Generously sponsored by: Club Pilates
Strengthen, lengthen, and tone with five dynamic classes at Club Pilates! Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, these full-body workouts focus on core strength, flexibility, and balance. Plus, enjoy a pair of grip socks to keep you moving comfortably and confidently in class!
Generously sponsored by: Club Pilates
5 Boxes from Lite Bites by Jacquelyn (2 winners)
$18
Indulge in handcrafted, small-batch treats made with the finest all-natural ingredients. Lite Bites by Jacquelyn brings you nostalgic, guilt-free sweets that are packed with flavor and made with love. From crunchy nuts to decadent brownies, each bite is a taste of quality and passion—perfect straight from the freezer!
Generously sponsored by: Lite Bites
Indulge in handcrafted, small-batch treats made with the finest all-natural ingredients. Lite Bites by Jacquelyn brings you nostalgic, guilt-free sweets that are packed with flavor and made with love. From crunchy nuts to decadent brownies, each bite is a taste of quality and passion—perfect straight from the freezer!
Generously sponsored by: Lite Bites
2 Passes to New York Kids Club Pajama Party (89th Street)
$18
Give your child an unforgettable night of adventure with two passes to the New York Kids Club Pajama Party! Designed for kids ages 2½ – 8, these themed “after-hours” celebrations feature gym games, creative art projects, a disco dance party, and a pizza dinner. With exciting themes like Space Expedition, Mermaid Lagoon, and Ice Cream Social, fun is guaranteed!
Generously donated by: New York Kids Club
Give your child an unforgettable night of adventure with two passes to the New York Kids Club Pajama Party! Designed for kids ages 2½ – 8, these themed “after-hours” celebrations feature gym games, creative art projects, a disco dance party, and a pizza dinner. With exciting themes like Space Expedition, Mermaid Lagoon, and Ice Cream Social, fun is guaranteed!
Generously donated by: New York Kids Club
Interior Design Consultation with Yael Englander
$18
Yael Englander is a grandmother to Sonny and Milo Englander. She trained at the New York School of Interior Design and has worked in the field for 15 years and enjoys helping clients elevate their homes into elevated, functional, timeless spaces.
Generously donated by:
Yael Englander AKA Sonny and Milo‘s Nonna
Yael Englander is a grandmother to Sonny and Milo Englander. She trained at the New York School of Interior Design and has worked in the field for 15 years and enjoys helping clients elevate their homes into elevated, functional, timeless spaces.
Generously donated by:
Yael Englander AKA Sonny and Milo‘s Nonna
2 GUM + 1 After School at Playday!
$18
PLAYDAY is the place for children to experience the joy of making art in a fun, safe, clean, supportive, and collaborative studio environment. At PLAYDAY's Activities, the super positive highly trained instructors and spacious studios give children the opportunity to discover their creative voice and have fun while they’re doing it.
Generously donated by: Playday
www.playday.com
PLAYDAY is the place for children to experience the joy of making art in a fun, safe, clean, supportive, and collaborative studio environment. At PLAYDAY's Activities, the super positive highly trained instructors and spacious studios give children the opportunity to discover their creative voice and have fun while they’re doing it.
Generously donated by: Playday
www.playday.com
$50 to Holy Schnitzel (2 winners)
$18
Enjoy a delicious meal at Holy Schnitzel, where kosher comfort food meets bold flavors! From crispy schnitzel and juicy burgers to fresh salads and wraps, this spot is perfect for satisfying all your cravings. Dine in or grab a bite on the go—either way, it's a treat!
Generously donated by: Holy Schnitzel
Enjoy a delicious meal at Holy Schnitzel, where kosher comfort food meets bold flavors! From crispy schnitzel and juicy burgers to fresh salads and wraps, this spot is perfect for satisfying all your cravings. Dine in or grab a bite on the go—either way, it's a treat!
Generously donated by: Holy Schnitzel
$150 to Bagels and Co.
$18
Bagels and Co, crowned as the best bagel in NYC, isn't just a bakery; it's a community hub where you can savor mouthwatering bagels with lox or indulge in the delicious pizza. It's not just a place to eat; it's the ultimate lunch destination.
Generously donated by: Bagels and Co.
Bagels and Co, crowned as the best bagel in NYC, isn't just a bakery; it's a community hub where you can savor mouthwatering bagels with lox or indulge in the delicious pizza. It's not just a place to eat; it's the ultimate lunch destination.
Generously donated by: Bagels and Co.
Toddlers: Springtime Friday Playdate with Morah Chana
$18
Treat your child to a memorable Friday afternoon filled with fun, warmth, and quality time with their beloved Morah Chana.
Must be redeemed in spring 2025.
Treat your child to a memorable Friday afternoon filled with fun, warmth, and quality time with their beloved Morah Chana.
Must be redeemed in spring 2025.
Pre-Nursery: Afternoon Playdate with Morah Leba
$18
Win a Special Morning with Morah Leba! Your child will be treated to a memorable morning when Morah Leba picks them up, takes them to school, and shares a delightful breakfast together. Enjoy a heartwarming experience filled with delicious food and quality time with their wonderful Morah!
Must be redeemed by June 2025.
Win a Special Morning with Morah Leba! Your child will be treated to a memorable morning when Morah Leba picks them up, takes them to school, and shares a delightful breakfast together. Enjoy a heartwarming experience filled with delicious food and quality time with their wonderful Morah!
Must be redeemed by June 2025.
Nursery: Morning Pickup + Breakfast with Morah Esther
$18
Win the ultimate morning treat! Morah Esther will pick your child up, bring them to school and have a delicious breakfast together. Revel in a special morning filled with warmth, delicious food, and the joy of connecting with their exceptional Morah!
Must be redeemed by June 2024.
Win the ultimate morning treat! Morah Esther will pick your child up, bring them to school and have a delicious breakfast together. Revel in a special morning filled with warmth, delicious food, and the joy of connecting with their exceptional Morah!
Must be redeemed by June 2024.
Pre-K: Springtime Friday Playdate with Morah Chaya
$18
Win an exclusive springtime Friday afternoon playdate with Morah Chaya! Revel in a special playdate filled with warmth and the joy of connecting with their exceptional Morah!
Must be redeemed during the spring time of 2024.
Win an exclusive springtime Friday afternoon playdate with Morah Chaya! Revel in a special playdate filled with warmth and the joy of connecting with their exceptional Morah!
Must be redeemed during the spring time of 2024.
Tamim Academy: After-School Playdate with Morah Shaina
$18
Win an exclusive 45 minute afternoon playdate with Morah Sheina! Revel in a special playdate filled with warmth and the joy of connecting with their exceptional Morah.
Must be redeemed by June 2025.
Win an exclusive 45 minute afternoon playdate with Morah Sheina! Revel in a special playdate filled with warmth and the joy of connecting with their exceptional Morah.
Must be redeemed by June 2025.
Bedtime with Morah Pearl
$18
Dreams really DO come true! Morah Pearl will come to your house to do story time, say shema and tuck your child into bed!
Must be redeemed by June 2025.
Dreams really DO come true! Morah Pearl will come to your house to do story time, say shema and tuck your child into bed!
Must be redeemed by June 2025.
1 Hour of Torah Learning with Rabbi Ossey
$18
Seize the chance to dive into an exhilarating hour of one-on-one Torah learning with Rabbi Ossey!
Must be redeemed by June 2025.
Seize the chance to dive into an exhilarating hour of one-on-one Torah learning with Rabbi Ossey!
Must be redeemed by June 2025.
1 Hour Torah Class with Rabbi Kugel
$18
Score a one-on-one Torah session with Rabbi Kugel! Dive into the depths of Tanya and the Talmud as you get an exciting primer in this exclusive class.
Must be redeemed by June 2025.
Score a one-on-one Torah session with Rabbi Kugel! Dive into the depths of Tanya and the Talmud as you get an exciting primer in this exclusive class.
Must be redeemed by June 2025.
$250 Marketplace Gift Card
$18
Get your shopping carts ready to be filled up with all your favorite foods when you win $250 at the community favorite Kosher Market Place!
Generously donated by: Kosher Market Place
Get your shopping carts ready to be filled up with all your favorite foods when you win $250 at the community favorite Kosher Market Place!
Generously donated by: Kosher Market Place
$250 to Fastbreak Sports
$18
Fuel your child’s passion for sports with a $250 gift card to Fastbreak Sports! Known for their energetic, caring, and professional coaches, Fastbreak Sports is dedicated to instilling values like teamwork, integrity, and respect while providing a fun and educational experience for young athletes. Whether it’s skill development, competitive play, or building life skills, Fastbreak’s programs ensure kids grow on and off the field.
Generously donated by: Fastbreak Sports
Fuel your child’s passion for sports with a $250 gift card to Fastbreak Sports! Known for their energetic, caring, and professional coaches, Fastbreak Sports is dedicated to instilling values like teamwork, integrity, and respect while providing a fun and educational experience for young athletes. Whether it’s skill development, competitive play, or building life skills, Fastbreak’s programs ensure kids grow on and off the field.
Generously donated by: Fastbreak Sports
1 Yoga Session with Michelle Nelson
$18
Enjoy a personalized yoga session tailored to your goals, either in the comfort of your home or at your preferred location. Whether you're new to yoga or want to deepen your practice, Michelle’s expert guidance will help you relax, stretch, and strengthen.
Valid through March 31, 2025. Booking must be made at least two weeks in advance. 24-hour cancellation policy applies.
Generously donated by Michelle Nelson, (Sammy's mother - Pre-Nursery)
Enjoy a personalized yoga session tailored to your goals, either in the comfort of your home or at your preferred location. Whether you're new to yoga or want to deepen your practice, Michelle’s expert guidance will help you relax, stretch, and strengthen.
Valid through March 31, 2025. Booking must be made at least two weeks in advance. 24-hour cancellation policy applies.
Generously donated by Michelle Nelson, (Sammy's mother - Pre-Nursery)
1 Accupunture Session + 1 Microneedling Session With Devon G
$18
Refresh, renew, and revitalize with this ultimate self-care prize! Win 1 Acupuncture Session + 1 Micro-needling Session with the amazing Devon Greenbaum. Whether you're looking to ease tension or rejuvenate your skin, this prize is your perfect escape. Enter now for a chance to experience holistic wellness at its finest!
Generously donated by: Devon Greenbaum (Henry’s mother - Nursery)
Refresh, renew, and revitalize with this ultimate self-care prize! Win 1 Acupuncture Session + 1 Micro-needling Session with the amazing Devon Greenbaum. Whether you're looking to ease tension or rejuvenate your skin, this prize is your perfect escape. Enter now for a chance to experience holistic wellness at its finest!
Generously donated by: Devon Greenbaum (Henry’s mother - Nursery)
1 Emerald Accupunture Session With Devon Greenbaum
$18
Refresh, renew, and revitalize with this ultimate self-care prize! Win 1 Acupuncture Session with the amazing Devon Greenbaum. Whether you're looking to ease tension or rejuvenate your skin, this prize is your perfect escape. Enter now for a chance to experience holistic wellness at its finest!
Generously donated by: Devon Greenbaum (Henry’s mother - Nursery)
Refresh, renew, and revitalize with this ultimate self-care prize! Win 1 Acupuncture Session with the amazing Devon Greenbaum. Whether you're looking to ease tension or rejuvenate your skin, this prize is your perfect escape. Enter now for a chance to experience holistic wellness at its finest!
Generously donated by: Devon Greenbaum (Henry’s mother - Nursery)
$50 to Albee Baby
$18
If there's ever a prize appropriate for pre-school parents, it's this one. Win $50 to Albee baby to get the next item on your must-have-for-baby list!
Generously donated by: Albee Baby
Must be redeemed by June 2025.
If there's ever a prize appropriate for pre-school parents, it's this one. Win $50 to Albee baby to get the next item on your must-have-for-baby list!
Generously donated by: Albee Baby
Must be redeemed by June 2025.
Gift Basket and Gift Card to By The Way Bakery
$18
By the Way Bakery is an old-fashioned bakery where everything is made by hand, from scratch, in small batches. And, by the way, all of their goods are gluten-free and dairy-free! Enjoy a sampling of their delicious granola and snack mix! Paired with a mug and a $50 gift card to sample even more tasty treats at their UWS location, this is a perfect winter treat!
Generously donated by: By The Way Bakery
Must be redeemed by December 2025.
By the Way Bakery is an old-fashioned bakery where everything is made by hand, from scratch, in small batches. And, by the way, all of their goods are gluten-free and dairy-free! Enjoy a sampling of their delicious granola and snack mix! Paired with a mug and a $50 gift card to sample even more tasty treats at their UWS location, this is a perfect winter treat!
Generously donated by: By The Way Bakery
Must be redeemed by December 2025.
5-Class Pack to Fhitting Room
$18
Experience high-intensity, results-driven workouts with a 5-class pack to Fhitting Room! Enjoy expert-led strength and cardio sessions that push your limits. Credits must be used within three months of redemption.
Generously donated by: Fhitting Room
Experience high-intensity, results-driven workouts with a 5-class pack to Fhitting Room! Enjoy expert-led strength and cardio sessions that push your limits. Credits must be used within three months of redemption.
Generously donated by: Fhitting Room
1 Microneedling Session With Devon Greenbaum
$18
Rejuvenate your skin with a professional microneedling session by Devon Greenbaum. This treatment boosts collagen production, improves skin texture, and enhances your natural glow—perfect for a refreshed and radiant look!
Generously donated by: Devon Greenbaum (Henry’s mother - Nursery)
Rejuvenate your skin with a professional microneedling session by Devon Greenbaum. This treatment boosts collagen production, improves skin texture, and enhances your natural glow—perfect for a refreshed and radiant look!
Generously donated by: Devon Greenbaum (Henry’s mother - Nursery)
$150 to Noi Due Cafe
$18
Win $150 at Noi Due Cafe! Experience the magic of the Mediterranean coast at this community favorite, offering mouthwatering cuisine that's perfect for every occasion. Your taste buds are in for an exciting journey!
Generously donated by: Noi Due Cafe
Must be redeemed by: December 2025.
Win $150 at Noi Due Cafe! Experience the magic of the Mediterranean coast at this community favorite, offering mouthwatering cuisine that's perfect for every occasion. Your taste buds are in for an exciting journey!
Generously donated by: Noi Due Cafe
Must be redeemed by: December 2025.
One-of-a-Kind Safrus Artwork
$18
Enter our exclusive raffle for a chance to win a beautiful, custom-made safrus artwork—a breathtaking piece featuring the Children’s Blessing (Birkat HaBanim), written by hand in the sacred tradition of Jewish calligraphy.
Generously donated by:
Leana Tapnack (Sefi’s Mom - Nursery)
Enter our exclusive raffle for a chance to win a beautiful, custom-made safrus artwork—a breathtaking piece featuring the Children’s Blessing (Birkat HaBanim), written by hand in the sacred tradition of Jewish calligraphy.
Generously donated by:
Leana Tapnack (Sefi’s Mom - Nursery)
Makeup Kit #1
$18
Experience Ultimate Renewal with the Future Solution LX Regenerating Set by Shiseido! This luxurious duo includes a purifying cleansing foam and a concentrated balancing softener, designed to nourish, refresh, and restore your skin’s radiance.
Generously donated by:
Alexander and Abelle Sakin AKA Lilou and Zuzi’s parents (Nursery & Pre-K)
Experience Ultimate Renewal with the Future Solution LX Regenerating Set by Shiseido! This luxurious duo includes a purifying cleansing foam and a concentrated balancing softener, designed to nourish, refresh, and restore your skin’s radiance.
Generously donated by:
Alexander and Abelle Sakin AKA Lilou and Zuzi’s parents (Nursery & Pre-K)
Makeup Kit #2
$18
Win the NARS Night Out Makeup Kit! Elevate your glam with this must-have set, featuring the NARS Quad Eyeshadow in Singapore, Laguna Bronzing Powder, Climax Mascara in Explicit Black, and Explicit Lipstick in Indecent 801—perfect for a flawless night-out look!
Generously donated by:
Alexander and Abelle Sakin AKA Lilou and Zuzi’s parents (Nursery & Pre-K)
Win the NARS Night Out Makeup Kit! Elevate your glam with this must-have set, featuring the NARS Quad Eyeshadow in Singapore, Laguna Bronzing Powder, Climax Mascara in Explicit Black, and Explicit Lipstick in Indecent 801—perfect for a flawless night-out look!
Generously donated by:
Alexander and Abelle Sakin AKA Lilou and Zuzi’s parents (Nursery & Pre-K)
Makeup Kit #3
$18
NARS Lip Trio Set – Three Shades, Endless Looks! This must-have set includes Sweet Disposition, Voltage, and Start Me Up—three versatile shades for the perfect pop of color, day or night.
Generously donated by:
Alexander and Abelle Sakin AKA Lilou and Zuzi’s parents (Nursery & Pre-K)
NARS Lip Trio Set – Three Shades, Endless Looks! This must-have set includes Sweet Disposition, Voltage, and Start Me Up—three versatile shades for the perfect pop of color, day or night.
Generously donated by:
Alexander and Abelle Sakin AKA Lilou and Zuzi’s parents (Nursery & Pre-K)
Makeup Kit #4
$36
Win the Ultimate Cle De Peau Beauté Duo! Indulge in luxury with the perfect skincare combination—Clarifying Cleansing Foam and Wrinkle Smoothing Serum Supreme—for a radiant, youthful glow.
Generously donated by:
Alexander and Abelle Sakin (Lilou and Zuzi’s parents -Nursery & Pre-K)
Win the Ultimate Cle De Peau Beauté Duo! Indulge in luxury with the perfect skincare combination—Clarifying Cleansing Foam and Wrinkle Smoothing Serum Supreme—for a radiant, youthful glow.
Generously donated by:
Alexander and Abelle Sakin (Lilou and Zuzi’s parents -Nursery & Pre-K)
Strength Training with Adina Rubin
$36
Win a spot in Adina Rubin’s powerhouse 14-week Strength Training for Happy Hormones program—your choice of prenatal or postpartum track!
Ditch the burnout and train smart with a program designed to build real strength, support your hormones, and help you feel amazing in your body.
Winner can choose between
- Prenatal strength and education program
- Postpartum strength and education program
Generously donated by: Adina Rubin
Must be redeemed by December 2025.
Win a spot in Adina Rubin’s powerhouse 14-week Strength Training for Happy Hormones program—your choice of prenatal or postpartum track!
Ditch the burnout and train smart with a program designed to build real strength, support your hormones, and help you feel amazing in your body.
Winner can choose between
- Prenatal strength and education program
- Postpartum strength and education program
Generously donated by: Adina Rubin
Must be redeemed by December 2025.
One Hour Expert Legal Consultation
$36
Dream Legal Strategy Unveiled: Win an Exclusive One-Hour Consultation with Alexander Sakin from the Honorable Sakin Law Firm!
Available in Russian, French, Spanish or English
www.sakin-law.com
Generously donated by:
Alexander and Abelle Sakin (Lilou and Zuzi’s parents -Nursery & Pre-K)
Must be redeemed by December 2025.
Value: $550
Dream Legal Strategy Unveiled: Win an Exclusive One-Hour Consultation with Alexander Sakin from the Honorable Sakin Law Firm!
Available in Russian, French, Spanish or English
www.sakin-law.com
Generously donated by:
Alexander and Abelle Sakin (Lilou and Zuzi’s parents -Nursery & Pre-K)
Must be redeemed by December 2025.
Value: $550
2 Knicks Tickets
$36
Score BIG with a pair of Knicks tickets for this upcoming season! Sit in style at Section 110, Row 21, seats 1 and 2 and immerse yourself in the thrilling energy of live NBA action at its finest!
Generously donated by:
Arel Golombeck and Aviya Slutzky - proud parents of CELC alumni.
Terms & Conditions: Must be used by allotted date.
Score BIG with a pair of Knicks tickets for this upcoming season! Sit in style at Section 110, Row 21, seats 1 and 2 and immerse yourself in the thrilling energy of live NBA action at its finest!
Generously donated by:
Arel Golombeck and Aviya Slutzky - proud parents of CELC alumni.
Terms & Conditions: Must be used by allotted date.
45 Minute Family Photo Session with Molly Kramer
$72
Capture beautiful memories with a 45-minute family photo session by the talented Molly Kramer. Whether in the stunning setting of Central Park or the comfort of your home, Molly will create timeless portraits that showcase your family’s unique bond. Perfect for celebrating special moments or just creating lasting keepsakes!
Generously Sponsored by: Molly Kramer
https://photosbymrk.mypixieset.com
Capture beautiful memories with a 45-minute family photo session by the talented Molly Kramer. Whether in the stunning setting of Central Park or the comfort of your home, Molly will create timeless portraits that showcase your family’s unique bond. Perfect for celebrating special moments or just creating lasting keepsakes!
Generously Sponsored by: Molly Kramer
https://photosbymrk.mypixieset.com
6 tickets to Nickelodeon Adventure Park in American Dream
$72
Unlock the ultimate family adventure with our raffle ticket to American Dream - Nickelodeon Adventure Park! Win a chance for six people to experience thrilling rides and unforgettable moments in the heart of entertainment excellence.
Generously donated by: American Dream Mall
Value: $600
Terms & Conditions: Blackout dates apply. Must be by December 31, 2025.
Unlock the ultimate family adventure with our raffle ticket to American Dream - Nickelodeon Adventure Park! Win a chance for six people to experience thrilling rides and unforgettable moments in the heart of entertainment excellence.
Generously donated by: American Dream Mall
Value: $600
Terms & Conditions: Blackout dates apply. Must be by December 31, 2025.
2 Tickets to the Great Gatsby on Broadway + a Backstage Tour
$72
Step into the glamour and glitz of the Roaring Twenties with two tickets to the dazzling Broadway production of The Great Gatsby! Plus, enjoy an exclusive VIP backstage tour for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this spectacular show. A night of elegance, excitement, and insider access awaits!
Generously donated by:
Julie Hanus and Natalie Tenenbaum (Benjamin’s parents- Nursery)
Terms & Conditions: Blackout dates apply. Must be by December 31, 2025.
Step into the glamour and glitz of the Roaring Twenties with two tickets to the dazzling Broadway production of The Great Gatsby! Plus, enjoy an exclusive VIP backstage tour for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this spectacular show. A night of elegance, excitement, and insider access awaits!
Generously donated by:
Julie Hanus and Natalie Tenenbaum (Benjamin’s parents- Nursery)
Terms & Conditions: Blackout dates apply. Must be by December 31, 2025.
2 Baseball Tickets at The Legends Club
$118
Secure your chance to win a pair of tickets to a Baseball non-premium regular-season home game in 2025! Enjoy the game in style with seating in the Legends Club, featuring seats just a few rows from the field and an all-inclusive experience, including a kosher station and complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Generously donated by: Daniel Wayman
Terms & Conditions: Must be used by allotted date.
Value: $1,400
Secure your chance to win a pair of tickets to a Baseball non-premium regular-season home game in 2025! Enjoy the game in style with seating in the Legends Club, featuring seats just a few rows from the field and an all-inclusive experience, including a kosher station and complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages.
Generously donated by: Daniel Wayman
Terms & Conditions: Must be used by allotted date.
Value: $1,400