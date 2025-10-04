JUSBA's 1st - Chaitya Paripaati

1069 Serpentine Ln

Pleasanton, CA 94566, USA

Maha Sanghpati - 3 Labharthi
$1,501

-Maha Sanghpati will welcome Yatris

-Lead the Yatra at all the temples

-Sashe

-Mugat

-Shared Snatra Pooja by all Sanghpati

-Shanti Kalash will be provided by draw

-Bahuman by JUSBA Sangh

-Announcement by W/A Group

Yaatra Sponsorship Laabh
$201

-Announcement by W/A Group


Seat Reservation for Chaitya Paripaati
$50

Members - $50

Non Members $75

Non-Member - Additional charge for seat
$25

Additional 25$ per person for non- members

Laabh to lead Chaityavandan at Jain Temple Of Sacramento
$151

-Take this laabh for leading reciting of Chaitya Vandan to the whole Sangh.

-Announcement by W/A Group

Laabh to lead Chaityavandan at JCGS
$151

-Take this laabh for leading reciting of Chaitya Vandan to the whole Sangh.

-Announcement by W/A Group

Laabh to lead Chaityavandan at JCNC
$151

-Take this laabh for leading reciting of Chaitya Vandan to the whole Sangh.

-Announcement by W/A Group

