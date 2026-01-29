Chakra Basics: An 8-Week Journey to Balance & Alignment

About this event
This option includes all 8 weekly classes in the Chakra Basics series—designed to gently guide you through your energy system from the ground up.
Grounding, safety, & stability.
We’ll focus on building a strong, energetic foundation, understanding survival patterns, & creating a sense of safety & support in your body and daily life.
Creativity, emotions, & pleasure.
Learn how emotional flow, creativity, boundaries, & joy are connected - & how to release guilt, shame, or emotional blockages.
Confidence, personal power, & self-worth.
This week is all about reclaiming your power, strengthening self-trust, & recognizing where you may be giving your energy away.
Love, compassion, & connection.
We’ll explore self-love, forgiveness, emotional balance, & how to open the heart without losing boundaries.
Communication & self-expression.
Learn how to speak your truth, set energetic boundaries through words, & release fear around being seen or heard.
Intuition, insight, & inner wisdom.
We’ll work with awareness, clarity, & intuitive development - learning to trust your inner guidance & quiet mental noise.
Connection, spirituality, & higher awareness.
This week focuses on spiritual connection, purpose, & integrating your personal beliefs without disconnecting from real life.
Bringing it all together.
We’ll review each chakra, discuss how they work together, & focus on maintaining balance long-term with simple, sustainable practices.
