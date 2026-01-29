STONE HARMONY METAPHYSICAL AND WHOLISTIC SANCTUARY

STONE HARMONY METAPHYSICAL AND WHOLISTIC SANCTUARY

Chakra Basics: An 8-Week Journey to Balance & Alignment

112 College St

Gallatin, TN 37066, USA

FULL COURSE - DISCOUNTED
$140

This option includes all 8 weekly classes in the Chakra Basics series—designed to gently guide you through your energy system from the ground up.


Week 1: Root Chakra
$20

Grounding, safety, & stability.

We’ll focus on building a strong, energetic foundation, understanding survival patterns, & creating a sense of safety & support in your body and daily life.

Week 2: Sacral Chakra
$20

Creativity, emotions, & pleasure.

Learn how emotional flow, creativity, boundaries, & joy are connected - & how to release guilt, shame, or emotional blockages.

Week 3: Solar Plexus Chakra
$20

Confidence, personal power, & self-worth.

This week is all about reclaiming your power, strengthening self-trust, & recognizing where you may be giving your energy away.

Week 4: Heart Chakra
$20

Love, compassion, & connection.

We’ll explore self-love, forgiveness, emotional balance, & how to open the heart without losing boundaries.


Week 5: Throat Chakra
$20

Communication & self-expression.

Learn how to speak your truth, set energetic boundaries through words, & release fear around being seen or heard.


Week 6: Third Eye Chakra
$20

Intuition, insight, & inner wisdom.

We’ll work with awareness, clarity, & intuitive development - learning to trust your inner guidance & quiet mental noise.

Week 7: Crown Chakra
$20

Connection, spirituality, & higher awareness.

This week focuses on spiritual connection, purpose, & integrating your personal beliefs without disconnecting from real life.

Week 8: Integration & Alignment
$20

Bringing it all together.

We’ll review each chakra, discuss how they work together, & focus on maintaining balance long-term with simple, sustainable practices.

