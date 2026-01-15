Student 2 Student Merch

Offered by
A classic white hoodie designed with purpose. Featuring a subtle Student 2 Student logo on the front corner and a bold statement on the back that reflects our mission to give back and uplift others. Soft, comfortable, and easy to style, this hoodie is perfect for everyday wear while representing a cause that matters.
Wear it as a reminder that giving back never goes out of style.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!