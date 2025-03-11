Chalfonte Foundation Membership Tiers

For those members who participate in Chalfonte Foundation programs, which include camps, retreats, and residencies, health and healing retreats, and artist residencies in Detroit and Elk Rapids. Program members receive reciprocal membership and benefits at this level in all Chalfonte divisions and locations and are invited to participate in all activities.
For those members who participate in Chalfonte Foundation programs, which include camps, retreats, and residencies, health and healing retreats, and artist residencies in Detroit and Elk Rapids. Program members receive reciprocal membership and benefits at this level in all Chalfonte divisions and locations and are invited to participate in all activities.
Chalf onte Foundation Advanced Individual Membership
$24
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Individual members of the Chalfonte Foundation enjoy the same benefits as Basic as well as access to membership programs at the Chalfonte House, Elk Rapids and the LaRose House, Detroit. With an annual fee of $24, you will also receive invitations to a range of exciting events and activities including art openings, concerts, dinners, garden parties, and educational programs. This membership also receives reciprocal benefits for the same level at Chalfonte's other divisions and locations including discounts on movie tickets at Elk Rapids Cinema, and more.
Individual members of the Chalfonte Foundation enjoy the same benefits as Basic as well as access to membership programs at the Chalfonte House, Elk Rapids and the LaRose House, Detroit. With an annual fee of $24, you will also receive invitations to a range of exciting events and activities including art openings, concerts, dinners, garden parties, and educational programs. This membership also receives reciprocal benefits for the same level at Chalfonte's other divisions and locations including discounts on movie tickets at Elk Rapids Cinema, and more.
Chalfonte Foundation Basic Family Membership
$52
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Family members receive the same benefits of Individual members, however, for up to 4 individuals. This membership also receives reciprocal benefits at equal level at Chalfonte's other divisions and locations.
Family members receive the same benefits of Individual members, however, for up to 4 individuals. This membership also receives reciprocal benefits at equal level at Chalfonte's other divisions and locations.
Chalfonte Foundation Advanced Family Membership
$120
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Same benefits as Family membership, plus private links to live YouTube streams of concerts, movies and special events and invitation special membership VIP and reciprocal benefits at the same level at Chalfonte's other locations and divisions.
Same benefits as Family membership, plus private links to live YouTube streams of concerts, movies and special events and invitation special membership VIP and reciprocal benefits at the same level at Chalfonte's other locations and divisions.
Chalfonte Foundation Patron Membership / Sponsor Membership
$250
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Same benefits as Family membership, plus private links to live YouTube streams of concerts, movies and special events and invitation special membership VIP and reciprocal benefits at the same level at Chalfonte's other locations and divisions.
Same benefits as Family membership, plus private links to live YouTube streams of concerts, movies and special events and invitation special membership VIP and reciprocal benefits at the same level at Chalfonte's other locations and divisions.
Chalfonte Foundation Full Membership
$500
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Same benefits as Family membership, plus private links to live YouTube streams of concerts, movies and special events and invitation special membership VIP and reciprocal benefits at the same level at Chalfonte's other locations and divisions.
Same benefits as Family membership, plus private links to live YouTube streams of concerts, movies and special events and invitation special membership VIP and reciprocal benefits at the same level at Chalfonte's other locations and divisions.