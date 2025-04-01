Chalk Art Camp

Learn the skills of a competitive street artist! Emphasis on form, color and blending. For those who prefer not to work on the ground, we offer chalkboards at tables. Ages 12—adults Monday —Thursday, June 9—12, 1—4pm. $50 Includes all supplies

Learn the skills of a competitive street artist! Emphasis on form, color and blending. For those who prefer not to work on the ground, we offer chalkboards at tables. Ages 12—adults Monday —Thursday, June 9—12, 1—4pm. $50 Includes all supplies

More details...