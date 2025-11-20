Mid-South Lions Sight And Hearing Service, Inc.

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Mid-South Lions Sight And Hearing Service, Inc.

About this event

Challenge Coin Sales

Arkansas Challenge Coin item
Arkansas Challenge Coin item
Arkansas Challenge Coin
$25

Arkansas Challenge Coin created in honor of Mid-South Lions president Leanna Rich. Comes with display case.

Mississippi Challenge Coin (Copy) item
Mississippi Challenge Coin (Copy) item
Mississippi Challenge Coin (Copy)
$25

Mississippi Challenge Coin created in honor of Mid-South Lions president James Wilkerson. Comes with display case.

Missouri Challenge Coin (Copy) (Copy) item
Missouri Challenge Coin (Copy) (Copy) item
Missouri Challenge Coin (Copy) (Copy)
$25

Missouri Challenge Coin created in honor of Mid-South Lions president Larry Boettcher. Comes with display case.

Tennessee Challenge Coin (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
Tennessee Challenge Coin (Copy) (Copy) (Copy) item
Tennessee Challenge Coin (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$25

Tennessee Challenge Coin created in honor of Mid-South Lions president Ann Butler. Comes with display case.

Framed Challenge Coin Set item
Framed Challenge Coin Set item
Framed Challenge Coin Set item
Framed Challenge Coin Set
$175

Challenge coins from Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Mid-South Lions 60th and 70th Anniversary Commemorative coins matted and framed for display.

Add a donation for Mid-South Lions Sight And Hearing Service, Inc.

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