Challenge Coin Sales

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Arkansas Challenge Coin created in honor of Mid-South Lions president Leanna Rich. Comes with display case.
Mississippi Challenge Coin created in honor of Mid-South Lions president James Wilkerson. Comes with display case.
Missouri Challenge Coin created in honor of Mid-South Lions president Larry Boettcher. Comes with display case.
Tennessee Challenge Coin created in honor of Mid-South Lions president Ann Butler. Comes with display case.
Challenge coins from Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Mid-South Lions 60th and 70th Anniversary Commemorative coins matted and framed for display.
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