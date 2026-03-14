Challenge Cup 2026

About this event
$150 per team (tax-deductible). Please note an optional 15% transaction fee will be added to your ticket, you can change this amount by choosing "other" and adding $0 or any other amount. Teams will race multiple times. Can rotate multiple team members.
Choose this option to pay cash. $150 (tax-deductible) to be collected at registration. Teams will race multiple times. Can rotate multiple team members.
$50 per team (tax-deductible). Please note an optional 15% transaction fee will be added to your ticket, you can change this amount by choosing "other" and adding $0 or any other amount. Teams will race multiple times. Can rotate multiple team members.
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