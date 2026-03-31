Challenger Goes Green- Playground Fundraiser

Select from one of our craft projects and take time to unwind, laugh and create with your friends.

We’ll offer light bites (dessert tray)

You may also BYOB & food.





Available to select Tuesday/Thursday evenings - must contact The Crafty Pear to secure your date.





The Crafty Pear Boutique

2206 E Broadway St Suite D, Pearland, TX 77581





Value of $320