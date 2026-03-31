Challenger Goes Green- Playground Fundraiser

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Driveway Pressure Wash donated by Ryder Pressure & Soft Wash.
Value of $175.
Starting bid
Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros signed and authenticated baseball bat!
Donated by Hall of Fame Collectibles
Value of $515
Starting bid
Smash & Chill session for 2
SmashZen offers a unique experience for those looking to release stress and tension in a fun and dynamic way. Our specially designed rage room allows you to release and unwind, ensuring a safe and thrilling experience. We're dedicated to creating a safe space where you can freely express yourself and discover tranquility.
2849 Miller Ranch Rd.
Suite 505
Pearland, TX 77584
Value of $118
Starting bid
Let Lauren Blake Artistry create a timeless watercolor piece for you! This handpainted family portrait includes up to 6 people and 3 pets
-Max size 9x12 on watercolor paper
-Choose no face or minimalistic faces
Lauren Blake Artistry
Value of $600
Starting bid
Everything a family needs for a fun, comfortable and well prepared day at a Disney park!
Includes:
-Backpack & lunchbox set (Bundle of Joy)
-Mickey & Minnie ears
-FuelRod portable phone charger
-Simple Modern Disney water bottle
-Portable fan
-Family set of disposible ponchos
-$100 Disney gift card
Donated by Ashley Flowers
Briar & Main Travel Boutique
Value of $285.54
Starting bid
Four snazzy car freshies and two gorgeous freshie dangles made by Neon Cactus Creations!
Scents:
Cowboy Britches
Strawberry Cucumber Melon
Barbershop
Bombshell
Value of $70
Starting bid
Add some pizazz to your porch with this 23" concrete porch goose from Stitches & Stone! She comes with a matching handmade strawberry dress and headband.
Value of $85
Starting bid
Full set of lash extensions and full-sized makeup cleanser.
-Can be redeemed at either Pearland location
2802 Business Center Dr Suite 134 Suite 134, Pearland, TX 77584
2570 Pearland Pkwy Suite 172, Pearland, TX 77581
Value of $117
Starting bid
Gorgeous pendent necklace from Kendra Scott featuring a Color Bar stone! Perfect for any occasion and Mother's Day is coming up... wink wink
Value of $88
Starting bid
Delicious custom cake from The Box Bakery and Kitchen!
The Box Bakery and Kitchen
103 Davis Rd # 103E, League City, TX 77573
Valued up to $100
Starting bid
Golden Car Tag
Skip the car rider line for the SPRING 2027 semester! You'll get to bypass the long student pickup line and pull right up to cone #1 at front at 3:10
*Valid from January 2027 - May 2027
Retail value: Priceless
Starting bid
Golden Car Tag
Skip the car rider line for the SPRING 2027 semester! You'll get to bypass the long student pickup line and pull right up to cone #2 at 3:10 p.m..
*Valid from January 2027 - May 2027
Retail value: Priceless
Starting bid
Golden Car Tag
Skip the car rider line for the Fall 2026 semester! You'll get to bypass the long student pickup line and pull right up front pickup area to cone #1 at 3:10 p.m.
*Valid from August 2026 - December 2026
Retail value: Priceless
Starting bid
Golden Car Tag
Skip the car rider line for the FALL 2026 semester! You'll get to bypass the long student pickup line and pull right up to cone #2 at 3:10 p.m.
*Valid from August 2026 - December 2026
Retail value: Priceless
Starting bid
Select from one of our craft projects and take time to unwind, laugh and create with your friends.
We’ll offer light bites (dessert tray)
You may also BYOB & food.
Available to select Tuesday/Thursday evenings - must contact The Crafty Pear to secure your date.
The Crafty Pear Boutique
2206 E Broadway St Suite D, Pearland, TX 77581
Value of $320
Starting bid
Play Street Museum West U invites you for a playdate for three!
4007 Bellaire Blvd G, Houston, TX 77025
Value of $50
Starting bid
Relax with a 5 pack of classes at The Yoga Studio!
The Yoga Studio
2913 Old Chocolate Bayou Rd Suite C, Pearland, TX 77584
Value of $100
Starting bid
Blind date with a book? Yes, please! Posh Paperie has put together a SPICY book basket just for YOU!
****THIS BASKET IS NOT FOR KIDS*****
INCLUDES:
-Cozy "Girly Movies" blanket
-Dark romance book
-SPICY Kindle sleeve
-Notepad
-Book review pad
-Triple Falls badge reel
-Bath bomb
-SPICY pop socket
-SPICY Kindle/phone dust plug
Value of $150
Starting bid
House of KB has put together the cutest basket complete with extra snugly blanket, pink disco ice bucket, scented bath salts and insulated wine tumbler!
House of KB
2110 El Dorado Blvd Suite 500, Friendswood, TX 77546
Value of $200
Starting bid
One-year HMNS Family Membership for up to 6 people (2 adults and up to 4 kids).
Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030
Value of $125
Starting bid
Come hang out at Chicken N Pickle!
Includes:
- 60 minutes of court time
- Paddle and ball rental for four guests
- Two shareables
210 Blue Heron Dr, Webster, TX 77598
Value of $90
Starting bid
Bid on endless educational possibilities with this $399 gift card!
We make STEM education fun! Our instructor-led, hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) classes and camps utilize gamified learning techniques to keep students engaged and excited to learn. Our curriculum team also ensures that our lessons continuously evolve with technology, ensuring your student receives a best-in-class education. Moreover, kids and teens love iCode’s exciting classroom environment, which includes the latest hardware such as gaming computers, 3D printers, robotics, and even drones!
Value of $399
Starting bid
Private Wine Class for 20
Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes.
Value of $600
Starting bid
Come party with Bricks & Minifigs Pearland with your own LEGO birthday for up to 15 kids!
Includes:
-Bricks & Minifigs party host
-Derby racing
-Build-your-own minifigure to take home
-Decorations
-Table covers
-Napkins and utensils
Saturday and Sunday bookings
Value of $295
Starting bid
Six general admission tickets to the Houston Zoo
Value of $209.70
Starting bid
One hour massage OR Myofascial Release
At Tranquil Oakes, healing is not rushed, generic, or surface-level. It is intentional, skilled, and deeply personal.
We exist for people who are tired of “managing” pain and are ready to understand it, release it, and move forward with greater freedom in their bodies. Our work is grounded in compassionate, results-driven therapeutic care—combining advanced massage therapy with the John Barnes Method of Myofascial Release to reduce pain, restore mobility, and support whole-body healing.
This is not a spa experience. This is clinical, thoughtful, therapeutic bodywork designed to create meaningful change.
3214 Hickory Grove Ln , Pearland, TX, United States, 77584
Value of $150
Starting bid
Four day summer camp at Chara Christian Dance Academy! Choose your themed week
-Valid at Pearland and Friendswood locations
-Registration fee waived
101 Hunters Ln. Friendswood, TX 77546
1570 Old Alvin Rd. Pearland, TX 77581
Value of $204
Starting bid
Wear your XL Jimmy Changas tee and glasses while you enjoy a yummy fresh-mex meal with the $50 gift card! Jimmy Changas glass is also included :)
(PTA will be hosting a Spirit Night here on May 4th)
Value of $80
Starting bid
10 skate passes!
Pearwood Skate Center
1230 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581
Value of $120
Starting bid
Orbit & Oven will bake you the very best cheddar & jalapeno Sourdough bread and english muffins... plus a $20 gift certificate! These yummy treats will be baked fresh on the last day of the auction to ensure peak deliciousness :)
Value of $50
Starting bid
10 Reformer classes from Pilates Powerhouse
Pilates Powerhouse
3100 Old Chocolate Bayou Rd, Pearland, TX 77584
Value of $350
Starting bid
Enjoy a sweet treat of your choosing with Mrs Vela during recess!
**Must be a current Kindergarten student
Starting bid
Time to bring out the beads, the laughs and all the creative vibes! Who's ready to join Mrs. Tavera after school with a friend to create colorful memories and matching bracelets that will last forever?!
This experience can be bid on by students who are in any grade. Date will be coordinated between Mrs. Tavera and the winning student. This will take place between 3:45-4:45 p.m. Parent/guardian will be responsible to pick up child (and friend) promptly at 4:45 at the front of the school.
Starting bid
Time to bring out the beads, the laughs and all the creative vibes! Who's ready to join Mrs. Tavera after school with a friend to create colorful memories and matching bracelets that will last forever?!
This experience can be bid on by students who are in any grade. Date will be coordinated between Mrs. Tavera and the winning student. This will take place between 3:45-4:45 p.m. Parent/guardian will be responsible to pick up child (and friend) promptly at 4:45 at the front of the school.
Starting bid
Enjoy a sweet treat of your choosing with Mrs. Cordova during recess!
**Must be a current kindergarten student
Starting bid
Enjoy a sweet treat of your choosing with Mrs Flusser during recess!
**Must be a current kindergarten student
Starting bid
Enjoy a sweet treat of your choosing with Mrs Adkisson during recess!
**Must be a current pre-k student
Starting bid
Enjoy a sweet treat of your choosing with Mrs Hardman during recess!
**Must be a current kindergarten student
Starting bid
Enjoy a sweet treat of your choosing with Mrs. Clay during recess!
**Must be a current pre-k student
Starting bid
Beck x2 is a sibling owned (ages 12 and 8) 3D printing business here in Pearland! This basket includes an assortment of keychains, fidget toys, Redbull can holder, coozie and more!
Need more of this cuteness?? Follow Beck x2 on Instagram or shop in person at The Crafty Pear Boutique!
Value of $80
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun Chick-Fil-A lunch with Mrs. Steele!
*Must be a current 4th grade student.
Starting bid
Beading Party donated by Party & Pretty
For up to 10 kids/adults. Need a fun girls night out? Get 9 of your friends together for a memorable experience! Do you have a child's birthday coming up? Plan a unique, fun birthday experience- each child will create and take home a beaded gift.
Value of $200
Starting bid
The Mind Wells has donated a Neurodiverse Learning Discovery Week.
A transformational experience designed to uncover how your child truly learns, processes information, and builds confidence.
Includes: One full week of discovery ($500 value) to assess how your child learns and post discovery coaching session ($150 value) to gain practical tools, routines, and strategies.
Value of $650
Starting bid
1 Private Speed & Agility Training session $45
1 Semi-Private Speed & Agility Training Session $35
5 Free Karate Sessions $100
1 Tea Kit (Lowes Mini Bucket)$10
2 Headbands $20
1 Apple Bow $5
1 Hand Sanitizer $3
Value of $218
Starting bid
Enjoy a sweet treat of your choosing with Mrs. Blackburn during recess!
**Must be a current 2nd grade student
Starting bid
Student (and a friend) will get to stay after school with Mrs. Ferguson to decorate a mini photo frame and add a polaroid photo to it. This experience will need to be scheduled with the winning student and Mrs. Ferguson. It will take place after school from 3:45-4:45. The student (and friend) will need to be picked up promptly at the front entrance of the school at 4:45 p.m. Since this is an after school activity, it can be bid on by a student in any grade level.
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out for dinner and dessert! This basket includes a $50 Central Texas Bar-B-Q gift certificate, $30 Hash Kitchen gift gard, and two $20 gift cards to Cosmic Ice Cream Co. Yum!
Valued at $110
Starting bid
Giant Labubbu donated from Klaw-Oke Kingdom
Value of $80
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!