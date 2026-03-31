Challenger Elementary PTA
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Challenger Elementary PTA

About this event

Sales closed

Challenger Goes Green- Playground Fundraiser

Pick-up location

9434 Hughes Ranch Rd, Pearland, TX 77584, USA

#1 Driveway Pressure Wash item
#1 Driveway Pressure Wash
$50

Starting bid

Driveway Pressure Wash donated by Ryder Pressure & Soft Wash.


Value of $175.

#2 Yordan Alvarez signed/authenticated baseball bat item
#2 Yordan Alvarez signed/authenticated baseball bat item
#2 Yordan Alvarez signed/authenticated baseball bat item
#2 Yordan Alvarez signed/authenticated baseball bat
$100

Starting bid

Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros signed and authenticated baseball bat!



Donated by Hall of Fame Collectibles


Value of $515

#3 Smash & Chill session item
#3 Smash & Chill session
$40

Starting bid

Smash & Chill session for 2


SmashZen offers a unique experience for those looking to release stress and tension in a fun and dynamic way. Our specially designed rage room allows you to release and unwind, ensuring a safe and thrilling experience. We're dedicated to creating a safe space where you can freely express yourself and discover tranquility.


2849 Miller Ranch Rd. 

Suite 505

Pearland, TX 77584


Value of $118

#4 Watercolor Family Portrait by Lauren Blake Artistry item
#4 Watercolor Family Portrait by Lauren Blake Artistry item
#4 Watercolor Family Portrait by Lauren Blake Artistry item
#4 Watercolor Family Portrait by Lauren Blake Artistry
$70

Starting bid

Let Lauren Blake Artistry create a timeless watercolor piece for you! This handpainted family portrait includes up to 6 people and 3 pets


-Max size 9x12 on watercolor paper

-Choose no face or minimalistic faces


Lauren Blake Artistry


Value of $600


#5 Disney Park Day Essentials Basket item
#5 Disney Park Day Essentials Basket item
#5 Disney Park Day Essentials Basket
$75

Starting bid

Everything a family needs for a fun, comfortable and well prepared day at a Disney park!


Includes:

-Backpack & lunchbox set (Bundle of Joy)

-Mickey & Minnie ears

-FuelRod portable phone charger

-Simple Modern Disney water bottle

-Portable fan

-Family set of disposible ponchos

-$100 Disney gift card


Donated by Ashley Flowers

Briar & Main Travel Boutique

Value of $285.54

#6 Neon Cactus Creations - Car Freshies + Dangles item
#6 Neon Cactus Creations - Car Freshies + Dangles item
#6 Neon Cactus Creations - Car Freshies + Dangles item
#6 Neon Cactus Creations - Car Freshies + Dangles
$25

Starting bid

Four snazzy car freshies and two gorgeous freshie dangles made by Neon Cactus Creations!


Scents:

Cowboy Britches

Strawberry Cucumber Melon

Barbershop

Bombshell



Value of $70

#7 Stitches & Stone Porch Goose item
#7 Stitches & Stone Porch Goose item
#7 Stitches & Stone Porch Goose
$35

Starting bid

Add some pizazz to your porch with this 23" concrete porch goose from Stitches & Stone! She comes with a matching handmade strawberry dress and headband.


Value of $85

#8 Full Set Lash Extensions & Cleanser - Amazing Lash item
#8 Full Set Lash Extensions & Cleanser - Amazing Lash
$40

Starting bid

Full set of lash extensions and full-sized makeup cleanser.


-Can be redeemed at either Pearland location


2802 Business Center Dr Suite 134 Suite 134, Pearland, TX 77584


2570 Pearland Pkwy Suite 172, Pearland, TX 77581


Value of $117

#9 Kendra Scott Color Bar Necklace item
#9 Kendra Scott Color Bar Necklace item
#9 Kendra Scott Color Bar Necklace
$35

Starting bid

Gorgeous pendent necklace from Kendra Scott featuring a Color Bar stone! Perfect for any occasion and Mother's Day is coming up... wink wink


Value of $88

$10 Custom Cake from The Box Bakery and Kitchen item
$10 Custom Cake from The Box Bakery and Kitchen
$45

Starting bid

Delicious custom cake from The Box Bakery and Kitchen!


The Box Bakery and Kitchen

103 Davis Rd # 103E, League City, TX 77573


Valued up to $100

#11 Skip the pickup line - SPRING 2027 item
#11 Skip the pickup line - SPRING 2027
$75

Starting bid

Golden Car Tag


Skip the car rider line for the SPRING 2027 semester! You'll get to bypass the long student pickup line and pull right up to cone #1 at front at 3:10


*Valid from January 2027 - May 2027


Retail value: Priceless

#12 Skip the pickup line - SPRING 2027 item
#12 Skip the pickup line - SPRING 2027
$75

Starting bid

Golden Car Tag


Skip the car rider line for the SPRING 2027 semester! You'll get to bypass the long student pickup line and pull right up to cone #2 at 3:10 p.m..


*Valid from January 2027 - May 2027


Retail value: Priceless

#13 Skip the pickup line - FALL 2026 item
#13 Skip the pickup line - FALL 2026
$75

Starting bid

Golden Car Tag


Skip the car rider line for the Fall 2026 semester! You'll get to bypass the long student pickup line and pull right up front pickup area to cone #1 at 3:10 p.m.


*Valid from August 2026 - December 2026


Retail value: Priceless

#14 Skip the pickup line - FALL 2026 item
#14 Skip the pickup line - FALL 2026
$75

Starting bid

Golden Car Tag


Skip the car rider line for the FALL 2026 semester! You'll get to bypass the long student pickup line and pull right up to cone #2 at 3:10 p.m.


*Valid from August 2026 - December 2026


Retail value: Priceless

#15 The Crafty Pear Boutique - Craft Party for 8 item
#15 The Crafty Pear Boutique - Craft Party for 8
$70

Starting bid

Select from one of our craft projects and take time to unwind, laugh and create with your friends. 

 

We’ll offer light bites (dessert tray) 

You may also BYOB & food. 


Available to select Tuesday/Thursday evenings - must contact The Crafty Pear to secure your date.


The Crafty Pear Boutique

2206 E Broadway St Suite D, Pearland, TX 77581


Value of $320 

#16 Play Street Museum West U item
#16 Play Street Museum West U
$20

Starting bid

Play Street Museum West U invites you for a playdate for three!


4007 Bellaire Blvd G, Houston, TX 77025


Value of $50

#17 5 Yoga Classes at The Yoga Studio item
#17 5 Yoga Classes at The Yoga Studio
$40

Starting bid

Relax with a 5 pack of classes at The Yoga Studio!


The Yoga Studio

2913 Old Chocolate Bayou Rd Suite C, Pearland, TX 77584


Value of $100

#18 Posh Paperie *SPICY* Bookish Basket item
#18 Posh Paperie *SPICY* Bookish Basket
$50

Starting bid

Blind date with a book? Yes, please! Posh Paperie has put together a SPICY book basket just for YOU!


****THIS BASKET IS NOT FOR KIDS*****


INCLUDES:
-Cozy "Girly Movies" blanket

-Dark romance book

-SPICY Kindle sleeve

-Notepad

-Book review pad

-Triple Falls badge reel

-Bath bomb

-SPICY pop socket

-SPICY Kindle/phone dust plug


Value of $150

#19 House of KB Basket item
#19 House of KB Basket
$35

Starting bid

House of KB has put together the cutest basket complete with extra snugly blanket, pink disco ice bucket, scented bath salts and insulated wine tumbler!


House of KB

2110 El Dorado Blvd Suite 500, Friendswood, TX 77546


Value of $200

#20 One-year HMNS Family Membership item
#20 One-year HMNS Family Membership
$50

Starting bid

One-year HMNS Family Membership for up to 6 people (2 adults and up to 4 kids).


Houston Museum of Natural Science

5555 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030


Value of $125

#21 Chicken N Pickle item
#21 Chicken N Pickle
$40

Starting bid

Come hang out at Chicken N Pickle!


Includes:

- 60 minutes of court time

- Paddle and ball rental for four guests

- Two shareables


210 Blue Heron Dr, Webster, TX 77598


Value of $90

#22 iCode Gift Card item
#22 iCode Gift Card
$70

Starting bid

Bid on endless educational possibilities with this $399 gift card!


We make STEM education fun! Our instructor-led, hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) classes and camps utilize gamified learning techniques to keep students engaged and excited to learn. Our curriculum team also ensures that our lessons continuously evolve with technology, ensuring your student receives a best-in-class education. Moreover, kids and teens love iCode’s exciting classroom environment, which includes the latest hardware such as gaming computers, 3D printers, robotics, and even drones!


Value of $399

#23 Total Wine - Private Wine Class for 20 item
#23 Total Wine - Private Wine Class for 20
$70

Starting bid

Private Wine Class for 20


Treat your friends, family, and fellow wine lovers to a private wine class for up to 20 people in the classroom of our store


Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your guests. Enjoy a tour of the land, and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand-selected wines, and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine experts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class, which can be arranged as a seated class-style or more casual walk-around event. Total Wine & More will provide all necessary stemware and educational handouts for tasting notes. 


Value of $600

#24 Bricks & Minifigs LEGO Birthday Party item
#24 Bricks & Minifigs LEGO Birthday Party
$70

Starting bid

Come party with Bricks & Minifigs Pearland with your own LEGO birthday for up to 15 kids!


Includes:

-Bricks & Minifigs party host

-Derby racing

-Build-your-own minifigure to take home

-Decorations

-Table covers

-Napkins and utensils


Saturday and Sunday bookings


Value of $295

#25 Houston Zoo Tickets item
#25 Houston Zoo Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Six general admission tickets to the Houston Zoo


Value of $209.70

#26 TRANQUIL OAKES 1H Massage OR Myofascial Release item
#26 TRANQUIL OAKES 1H Massage OR Myofascial Release
$50

Starting bid

One hour massage OR Myofascial Release


At Tranquil Oakes, healing is not rushed, generic, or surface-level. It is intentional, skilled, and deeply personal.

We exist for people who are tired of “managing” pain and are ready to understand it, release it, and move forward with greater freedom in their bodies. Our work is grounded in compassionate, results-driven therapeutic care—combining advanced massage therapy with the John Barnes Method of Myofascial Release to reduce pain, restore mobility, and support whole-body healing.


This is not a spa experience. This is clinical, thoughtful, therapeutic bodywork designed to create meaningful change.


3214 Hickory Grove Ln , Pearland, TX, United States, 77584


Value of $150

#27 Chara Christian Dance Academy 4 Day Summer Camp item
#27 Chara Christian Dance Academy 4 Day Summer Camp item
#27 Chara Christian Dance Academy 4 Day Summer Camp
$50

Starting bid

Four day summer camp at Chara Christian Dance Academy! Choose your themed week


-Valid at Pearland and Friendswood locations

-Registration fee waived


101 Hunters Ln. Friendswood, TX 77546


1570 Old Alvin Rd. Pearland, TX 77581


Value of $204

#28 Jimmy Changas Gift Box item
#28 Jimmy Changas Gift Box
$25

Starting bid

Wear your XL Jimmy Changas tee and glasses while you enjoy a yummy fresh-mex meal with the $50 gift card! Jimmy Changas glass is also included :)


(PTA will be hosting a Spirit Night here on May 4th)


Value of $80

#29 Pearwood Skate Center item
#29 Pearwood Skate Center
$50

Starting bid

10 skate passes!


Pearwood Skate Center

1230 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581


Value of $120

#30 Orbit and Oven Baked Goods Basket item
#30 Orbit and Oven Baked Goods Basket item
#30 Orbit and Oven Baked Goods Basket item
#30 Orbit and Oven Baked Goods Basket
$20

Starting bid

Orbit & Oven will bake you the very best cheddar & jalapeno Sourdough bread and english muffins... plus a $20 gift certificate! These yummy treats will be baked fresh on the last day of the auction to ensure peak deliciousness :)


Value of $50

#31 PILATES POWERHOUSE item
#31 PILATES POWERHOUSE
$70

Starting bid

10 Reformer classes from Pilates Powerhouse


Pilates Powerhouse

3100 Old Chocolate Bayou Rd, Pearland, TX 77584


Value of $350

#32 Sweet treat with Mrs. Vela! item
#32 Sweet treat with Mrs. Vela!
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a sweet treat of your choosing with Mrs Vela during recess!


**Must be a current Kindergarten student

#33 Friendship Bracelet Making With Mrs. Tavera item
#33 Friendship Bracelet Making With Mrs. Tavera
$20

Starting bid

Time to bring out the beads, the laughs and all the creative vibes! Who's ready to join Mrs. Tavera after school with a friend to create colorful memories and matching bracelets that will last forever?!


This experience can be bid on by students who are in any grade. Date will be coordinated between Mrs. Tavera and the winning student. This will take place between 3:45-4:45 p.m. Parent/guardian will be responsible to pick up child (and friend) promptly at 4:45 at the front of the school.

Friendship Bracelet Making With Mrs. Tavera (2nd experience) item
Friendship Bracelet Making With Mrs. Tavera (2nd experience)
$20

Starting bid

Time to bring out the beads, the laughs and all the creative vibes! Who's ready to join Mrs. Tavera after school with a friend to create colorful memories and matching bracelets that will last forever?!


This experience can be bid on by students who are in any grade. Date will be coordinated between Mrs. Tavera and the winning student. This will take place between 3:45-4:45 p.m. Parent/guardian will be responsible to pick up child (and friend) promptly at 4:45 at the front of the school.

#35 Sweet treat with Mrs. Cordova! item
#35 Sweet treat with Mrs. Cordova!
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a sweet treat of your choosing with Mrs. Cordova during recess!


**Must be a current kindergarten student

#36 Sweet treat with Mrs. Flusser! item
#36 Sweet treat with Mrs. Flusser!
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a sweet treat of your choosing with Mrs Flusser during recess!


**Must be a current kindergarten student

#37 Sweet Treat With Mrs. Adkisson! item
#37 Sweet Treat With Mrs. Adkisson!
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a sweet treat of your choosing with Mrs Adkisson during recess!


**Must be a current pre-k student

#38 Sweet Treat With Mrs. Hardman! item
#38 Sweet Treat With Mrs. Hardman!
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a sweet treat of your choosing with Mrs Hardman during recess!


**Must be a current kindergarten student

#39 Sweet Treat With Mrs. Clay! item
#39 Sweet Treat With Mrs. Clay!
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a sweet treat of your choosing with Mrs. Clay during recess!


**Must be a current pre-k student

#40 Beck x2 3D printed fun! item
#40 Beck x2 3D printed fun! item
#40 Beck x2 3D printed fun! item
#40 Beck x2 3D printed fun!
$20

Starting bid

Beck x2 is a sibling owned (ages 12 and 8) 3D printing business here in Pearland! This basket includes an assortment of keychains, fidget toys, Redbull can holder, coozie and more!


Need more of this cuteness?? Follow Beck x2 on Instagram or shop in person at The Crafty Pear Boutique!


Value of $80

#41 Lunch with Mrs. Steele item
#41 Lunch with Mrs. Steele
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun Chick-Fil-A lunch with Mrs. Steele!


*Must be a current 4th grade student.

#42 Beading Party item
#42 Beading Party
$50

Starting bid

Beading Party donated by Party & Pretty

For up to 10 kids/adults. Need a fun girls night out? Get 9 of your friends together for a memorable experience! Do you have a child's birthday coming up? Plan a unique, fun birthday experience- each child will create and take home a beaded gift.


Value of $200

#43 Neurodiverse Learning Discovery Week item
#43 Neurodiverse Learning Discovery Week item
#43 Neurodiverse Learning Discovery Week item
#43 Neurodiverse Learning Discovery Week
$75

Starting bid

The Mind Wells has donated a Neurodiverse Learning Discovery Week.

A transformational experience designed to uncover how your child truly learns, processes information, and builds confidence.

Includes: One full week of discovery ($500 value) to assess how your child learns and post discovery coaching session ($150 value) to gain practical tools, routines, and strategies.


Value of $650

#44 Q40 Sports Training Basket item
#44 Q40 Sports Training Basket item
#44 Q40 Sports Training Basket
$40

Starting bid

1 Private Speed & Agility Training session $45

1 Semi-Private Speed & Agility Training Session $35

5 Free Karate Sessions $100

1 Tea Kit (Lowes Mini Bucket)$10

2 Headbands $20

1 Apple Bow $5

1 Hand Sanitizer $3


Value of $218

#45 Sweet treat with Mrs. Blackburn item
#45 Sweet treat with Mrs. Blackburn
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a sweet treat of your choosing with Mrs. Blackburn during recess!


**Must be a current 2nd grade student

#46 Arts & crafts with Mrs. Ferguson item
#46 Arts & crafts with Mrs. Ferguson
$20

Starting bid

Student (and a friend) will get to stay after school with Mrs. Ferguson to decorate a mini photo frame and add a polaroid photo to it. This experience will need to be scheduled with the winning student and Mrs. Ferguson. It will take place after school from 3:45-4:45. The student (and friend) will need to be picked up promptly at the front entrance of the school at 4:45 p.m. Since this is an after school activity, it can be bid on by a student in any grade level.

#47 Pearland Night Out item
#47 Pearland Night Out item
#47 Pearland Night Out item
#47 Pearland Night Out
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out for dinner and dessert! This basket includes a $50 Central Texas Bar-B-Q gift certificate, $30 Hash Kitchen gift gard, and two $20 gift cards to Cosmic Ice Cream Co. Yum!


Valued at $110

Giant Labubu plush item
Giant Labubu plush
$25

Starting bid

Giant Labubbu donated from Klaw-Oke Kingdom


Value of $80

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