Chamber Ambassador

Visibility and recognition for each member and their respective business.
Gain personal exposure and recognition in the community from attending ribbon cuttings, fundraisers, and grand openings, and have the opportunity to meet many other communities and/or business leaders.
Networking opportunities and growing business contacts.
Acquire experience and knowledge of Chamber operations and benefits, in preparation for larger leadership roles in the Chamber, such as the Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors
Ambassador Benefits
Visibility and recognition for each member and their respective business.
Gain personal exposure and recognition in the community from attending ribbon cuttings, fundraisers, and grand openings, and have the opportunity to meet many other communities and/or business leaders.
Networking opportunities and growing business contacts.
Acquire experience and knowledge of Chamber operations and benefits, in preparation for larger leadership roles in the Chamber, such as the Greater Newton Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!