Chamber and Cheers 2026 - Corporate Sponsorships

Maestro Sponsorship
$5,000

-Named Sponsor for Chamber and Cheers -Named sponsor in all marketing material for full season (~4,500 attendees, 15k postcards, concert flyers, social brochures) -Social Media callouts -Recognition and link on TBS website: https://www.tampabaysymphony.org/sponsors/

-20 complimentary tickets to Chamber and Cheers 2026

Virtuoso Sponsorship
$2,500

-Named Sponsor for Chamber and Cheers -Named sponsor in all marketing material for the series (~4,500 attendees, 15k postcards, concert flyers, brochures) -Social Media callouts -Recognition and link on TBS website: https://www.tampabaysymphony.org/sponsors/

-10 complimentary tickets to Chamber and Cheers 2026

Ensemble Sponsorship
$1,000

-Named Sponsor for Chamber and Cheers -Named sponsor in all marketing material for the series (~4,500 attendees, 15k postcards, concert flyers, brochures) -Social Media callouts -Recognition and link on TBS website: https://www.tampabaysymphony.org/sponsors/

-4 complimentary tickets to Chamber and Cheers 2026

Prelude Sponsorship
$500

-Social Media callouts
-Recognition and link on TBS website: https://www.tampabaysymphony.org/sponsors/

-2 complimentary tickets to Chamber and Cheers 2026

Community Sponsorship
$250

-Recognition and link on TBS website: https://www.tampabaysymphony.org/sponsors/

-1 complimentary ticket to Chamber and Cheers 2026

