Presenting Sponsor for the Chamber Mardi Gras Ball, including naming rights (“presented by”), two VIP tables (16 seats total) with top-priority placement, largest logo/name on signage and marketing materials, multiple social media highlights, dedicated stage recognition, and opportunity to provide your own promotional or marketing materials at the event.
One VIP table (8 seats) with premium placement, logo/name on signage and marketing materials, social media recognition, acknowledgment from the stage, and opportunity to provide your own promotional or marketing materials at the event.
One reserved table (8 seats), name or logo on signage and marketing materials, recognition during the event, and opportunity to provide your own promotional or marketing materials at the event.
Reserved table for eight guests at the Chamber Mardi Gras Ball, including premium seating near the dance floor and full evening celebration.
Admission for one guest to the Chamber Mardi Gras Ball, including live music and full evening celebration.
