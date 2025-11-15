Chamber Mardi Gras Ball

919 N Lake Arthur Ave

Jennings, LA 70546, USA

Presenting Sponsorship
$10,000

Presenting Sponsor for the Chamber Mardi Gras Ball, including naming rights (“presented by”), two VIP tables (16 seats total) with top-priority placement, largest logo/name on signage and marketing materials, multiple social media highlights, dedicated stage recognition, and opportunity to provide your own promotional or marketing materials at the event.

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000

One VIP table (8 seats) with premium placement, logo/name on signage and marketing materials, social media recognition, acknowledgment from the stage, and opportunity to provide your own promotional or marketing materials at the event.

Silver Sponsorship
$2,500

One reserved table (8 seats), name or logo on signage and marketing materials, recognition during the event, and opportunity to provide your own promotional or marketing materials at the event.

Krewe Table Package
$1,000

Reserved table for eight guests at the Chamber Mardi Gras Ball, including premium seating near the dance floor and full evening celebration.

Individual Ticket
$150

Admission for one guest to the Chamber Mardi Gras Ball, including live music and full evening celebration.

