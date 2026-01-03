ChamberStart Initiative

About the memberships
No expiration
One time program payment.
Covers incorporation fee, non-profit filing, FHCC membership and full program
Renews monthly
$500 for 3 months
Program payment split into three installments of $500 per month. Covers incorporation fee, non-profit filing, FHCC membership and full program
Renews monthly
$250 over 6 months
Program payment split into six(6) installments of $250 per month. Covers incorporation fee, non-profit filing, FHCC membership and full program
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