Federation of Haitian Chambers of Commerce

Offered by

Federation of Haitian Chambers of Commerce

About the memberships

ChamberStart Initiative

Full Payment
$1,500

No expiration

One time program payment.

Covers incorporation fee, non-profit filing, FHCC membership and full program

Three (3) Month Payment Plan
$500

Renews monthly

$500 for 3 months
Program payment split into three installments of $500 per month. Covers incorporation fee, non-profit filing, FHCC membership and full program

Six (6) Month Payment Plan
$250

Renews monthly

$250 over 6 months

Program payment split into six(6) installments of $250 per month. Covers incorporation fee, non-profit filing, FHCC membership and full program

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