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Chamorro Day Festival Sponsorships

7577 S Verde St

Tacoma, WA 98409, USA

INA'FAMAOLEK SPONSOR LEVEL
$10,000

8 left!

INA'FAMAOLEK Sponsor level comes with the following:

  • Festival Presented by your Organization
  • Banner Placement on Stage
  • Recognition During Opening and Closing Ceremonies
  • 10'x10' Booth Space (THIS IS NOW CLOSED - NO SPACE AVAILABLE)
  • Repeated On-Stage Recognition Throughout Event
  • Logo/Name on Newsletter
  • Social Media Sponsor Highlight
  • Logo/Name on Website
  • Logo/Name on Program
  • Food Vouchers (Given as CDF Bucks)
RESPETU SPONSOR LEVEL
$5,000

8 left!

RESPETU Sponsor level comes with the following:

  • Banner Placement on Stage
  • Recognition During Opening and Closing Ceremonies
  • 10'x10' Booth Space (THIS IS NOW CLOSED - NO SPACE AVAILABLE)
  • Repeated On-Stage Recognition Throughout Event
  • Logo/Name on Newsletter
  • Social Media Sponsor Highlight
  • Logo/Name on Website
  • Logo/Name on Program
  • Food Vouchers (Given as CDF Bucks)
MANNGINGE SPONSOR LEVEL
$2,500

8 left!

MANNGINGE Sponsor level comes with the following:

  • Recognition During Opening and Closing Ceremonies
  • 10'x10' Booth Space (THIS IS NOW CLOSED - NO SPACE AVAILABLE)
  • Repeated On-Stage Recognition Throughout Event
  • Logo/Name on Newsletter
  • Social Media Sponsor Highlight
  • Logo/Name on Website
  • Logo/Name on Program
  • Food Vouchers (Given as CDF Bucks)
MAMÅHLAO SPONSOR LEVEL
$1,000

8 left!

MAMÅHLAO Sponsor level comes with the following:

  • 10'x10' Booth Space (THIS IS NOW CLOSED - NO SPACE AVAILABLE)
  • Repeated On-Stage Recognition Throughout Event
  • Logo/Name on Newsletter
  • Social Media Sponsor Highlight
  • Logo/Name on Website
  • Logo/Name on Program
  • Food Vouchers (Given as CDF Bucks)
CHENCHULE SPONSOR LEVEL
$500

8 left!

CHENCHULE Sponsor level comes with the following:

  • Repeated On-Stage Recognition Throughout Event
  • Logo/Name on Newsletter
  • Social Media Sponsor Highlight
  • Logo/Name on Website
  • Logo/Name on Program
  • Food Vouchers (Given as CDF Bucks)
CHE'LU SPONSOR LEVEL
$250

8 left!

CHE'LU Sponsor level comes with the following:

  • Logo/Name on Newsletter
  • Social Media Sponsor Highlight
  • Logo/Name on Website
  • Logo/Name on Program
  • Food Vouchers (Given as CDF Bucks)
PÅTGON SPONSOR LEVEL
$100

8 left!

PÅTGON Sponsor level comes with the following:

  • Social Media Sponsor Highlight
  • Logo/Name on Website
  • Logo/Name on Program
GA'CHONG SPONSOR LEVEL
$50

8 left!

Sponsor level comes with the following:

  • Logo/Name on Website
  • Logo/Name on Program

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