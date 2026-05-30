Chamorro Day Festival Sponsorships

About this event
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INA'FAMAOLEK Sponsor level comes with the following:
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RESPETU Sponsor level comes with the following:
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MANNGINGE Sponsor level comes with the following:
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MAMÅHLAO Sponsor level comes with the following:
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CHENCHULE Sponsor level comes with the following:
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CHE'LU Sponsor level comes with the following:
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PÅTGON Sponsor level comes with the following:
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Sponsor level comes with the following:
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