North Texas CHamoru Association

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North Texas CHamoru Association

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Pre-Order Plates CHamoru Day at L&L Hawaiian BBQ

8404 Preston Rd

Plano, TX 75024, USA

Maga Haga item
Maga Haga
$15

2 pieces of BBQ Chicken PLUS Two servings of red rice, CHamoru coleslaw*, cucumber and diago salad, fina’denne dipping sauce, and a rosette dessert.


⚠️Contains sesame oil, soy

Maga Lahi item
Maga Lahi
$15

2 pieces of Ribs PLUS Two servings of red rice, CHamoru coleslaw*, cucumber and diago salad, fina’denne dipping sauce, and a rosette dessert.


⚠️Contains sesame oil, soy

Fiesta Plate item
Fiesta Plate
$18

2 Chicken and 1 Rib +2 lumpia of your choice PLUS Two servings of red rice, CHamoru coleslaw*, cucumber and diago salad, fina’denne dipping sauce, and a rosette dessert.


⚠️Contains sesame oil, soy

1 Lumpia item
1 Lumpia
$2

1 lumpia, pork OR beef


⚠️Contains mushroom, egg, fried in peanut oil

3 Lumpia item
3 Lumpia
$5

3 Lumpia pork OR beef


⚠️Contains mushroom, egg, fried in peanut oil

Dessert Latiya item
Dessert Latiya
$2

Dessert Latiya


⚠️ **Contains dairy, cinnamon, and eggs

Donne Dinanche item
Donne Dinanche
$10

Green bean and eggplant hot pepper paste

Chicken Kelaguen and Chips item
Chicken Kelaguen and Chips
$5

Chicken Kelaguen and Empanada Chips

Hacha Marianas item
Hacha Marianas
$35

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