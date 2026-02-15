Pre-Order Plates CHamoru Day at L&L Hawaiian BBQ

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$
2 pieces of BBQ Chicken PLUS Two servings of red rice, CHamoru coleslaw*, cucumber and diago salad, fina’denne dipping sauce, and a rosette dessert.
⚠️Contains sesame oil, soy
2 pieces of Ribs PLUS Two servings of red rice, CHamoru coleslaw*, cucumber and diago salad, fina’denne dipping sauce, and a rosette dessert.
⚠️Contains sesame oil, soy
2 Chicken and 1 Rib +2 lumpia of your choice PLUS Two servings of red rice, CHamoru coleslaw*, cucumber and diago salad, fina’denne dipping sauce, and a rosette dessert.
⚠️Contains sesame oil, soy
1 lumpia, pork OR beef
⚠️Contains mushroom, egg, fried in peanut oil
3 Lumpia pork OR beef
⚠️Contains mushroom, egg, fried in peanut oil
Dessert Latiya
⚠️ **Contains dairy, cinnamon, and eggs
Green bean and eggplant hot pepper paste
Chicken Kelaguen and Empanada Chips
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