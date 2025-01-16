Champagne & Diamonds 2025

847 E Hildebrand Ave

San Antonio, TX 78212, USA

Pink Diamond Title Sponsor
$15,000
Prominent Deluxe Table of 20 - butler for cocktails. 20 Raffle Tickets for a chance to win a diamond bracelet. 20 Etched Champagne Glasses, 6 VIP parking passes LBWA Website, social media and event recognition. Company logo in photo booth souvenir, step & repeat with commitment by April 10th. 1 Representative on stage to judge El Grito contest
Yellow Diamond - VIP Medal Sponsor
$10,000
2 Prominent Tables of 8 guests each - butler for cocktails. 16 Raffle tickets for a chance to win a diamond bracelet. 16 Etched champagne glasses, 4 VIP parking passes, LBWA Website, social media and event recognition. Company logo in step & repeat with commitment by April 10th, 1 representative on stage to judge El Grito contest.
White Diamond
$7,500
Prominent table of 12 guests. 12 Raffle tickets for a chance to win a diamond bracelet. 12 etched champagne glasses, 3 VIP parking passes
Red Diamond
$5,000
Premium table of 10 guests. 10 Raffle tickets for a chance to win a diamond bracelet. LBSA website, social media and event recognition. Company logo in step & repeat. 1 representative on stage to judge El Grito contest.
Blue Diamond
$2,500
Table of 10 guests 10 raffle tickets for a chance to win a diamond bracelet. LBWA website, social media and event recognition.
Individual Seat
$250
1 raffle ticket for a chance to win a diamond bracelet. THIS IS OPEN SEATING IN NON-RESERVED AREA
