Champagne & Diamonds 2025

Prominent Deluxe Table of 20 - butler for cocktails.
20 Raffle Tickets for a chance to win a diamond bracelet.
20 Etched Champagne Glasses, 6 VIP parking passes
LBWA Website, social media and event recognition. Company logo in photo booth souvenir, step & repeat with commitment by April 10th.
1 Representative on stage to judge El Grito contest
Yellow Diamond - VIP Medal Sponsor
$10,000
2 Prominent Tables of 8 guests each - butler for cocktails.
16 Raffle tickets for a chance to win a diamond bracelet.
16 Etched champagne glasses, 4 VIP parking passes,
LBWA Website, social media and event recognition.
Company logo in step & repeat with commitment by April 10th, 1 representative on stage to judge El Grito contest.
White Diamond
$7,500
Prominent table of 12 guests.
12 Raffle tickets for a chance to win a diamond bracelet.
12 etched champagne glasses, 3 VIP parking passes
Red Diamond
$5,000
Premium table of 10 guests.
10 Raffle tickets for a chance to win a diamond bracelet.
LBSA website, social media and event recognition. Company logo in step & repeat. 1 representative on stage to judge El Grito contest.
Blue Diamond
$2,500
Table of 10 guests
10 raffle tickets for a chance to win a diamond bracelet.
LBWA website, social media and event recognition.
Individual Seat
$250
1 raffle ticket for a chance to win a diamond bracelet.
THIS IS OPEN SEATING IN NON-RESERVED AREA
