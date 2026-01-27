Champagne & Diamonds 2026

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About this event
Prominent Deluxe Table of 20.
6 VIP premium parking passes.
20 Raffle Tickets for a chance to win the prized diamond.
20 Etched Champagne glasses.
Media recognition on the LBWA Website, social media and event recognition. Company logo on the step & repeat and in the photo booth souvenir.
1 Representative on stage to judge El Grito contest
2 Prominent Tables of 8 guests.
4 VIP parking passes.
16 Raffle Tickets for a chance to win the prized diamond.
16 Etched Champagne Glasses.
Media Recognition. Company Logo on the Step and Repeat.
1 Representative on stage to judge El Grito contest.
Prominent table of 10 guests.
10 Raffle tickets for a chance to win the prized diamond.
2 VIP parking passes.
Media Recognition. Company Logo on the Step and Repeat.
1 Representative to judge the El Grito contest.
Table of 10 guests.
10 Raffle tickets for a chance to win the prized diamond.
Media Recognition. Company Logo on the Step and Repeat.
1 Representative to judge the El Grito contest.
Table of 10 guests
10 raffle tickets for a chance to win the prized diamond.
LBWA website, social media and event recognition.
2 Raffle Tickets for a chance to win the prized diamond. Logo & Media Recognition.
*No Guest Seating offered with this Sponsorship.
1 raffle ticket for a chance to win the prized diamond.
THIS IS OPEN SEATING IN A NON-RESERVED AREA.
$
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