Lo Bello Womens Association

Hosted by

Lo Bello Womens Association

About this event

Champagne & Diamonds 2026

15000 I-10

San Antonio, TX 78249, USA

Pink Diamond Title Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

Prominent Deluxe Table of 20.

6 VIP premium parking passes.
20 Raffle Tickets for a chance to win the prized diamond.
20 Etched Champagne glasses.

Media recognition on the LBWA Website, social media and event recognition. Company logo on the step & repeat and in the photo booth souvenir.
1 Representative on stage to judge El Grito contest

Yellow Diamond - VIP Medal Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

2 Prominent Tables of 8 guests.

4 VIP parking passes.

16 Raffle Tickets for a chance to win the prized diamond.

16 Etched Champagne Glasses.

Media Recognition. Company Logo on the Step and Repeat.

1 Representative on stage to judge El Grito contest.

White Diamond
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Prominent table of 10 guests.
10 Raffle tickets for a chance to win the prized diamond.
2 VIP parking passes.

Media Recognition. Company Logo on the Step and Repeat.

1 Representative to judge the El Grito contest.

Red Diamond
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table of 10 guests.
10 Raffle tickets for a chance to win the prized diamond.

Media Recognition. Company Logo on the Step and Repeat.

1 Representative to judge the El Grito contest.

Blue Diamond
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table of 10 guests
10 raffle tickets for a chance to win the prized diamond.
LBWA website, social media and event recognition.

Royalty Host Sponsor
$2,000

2 Raffle Tickets for a chance to win the prized diamond. Logo & Media Recognition.

*No Guest Seating offered with this Sponsorship.

Individual Seat
$300

1 raffle ticket for a chance to win the prized diamond.
THIS IS OPEN SEATING IN A NON-RESERVED AREA.

Add a donation for Lo Bello Womens Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!