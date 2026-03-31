Ponca City Rotary Club

Hosted by

Ponca City Rotary Club

About this event

Champagne Brunch

445 Fairview Ave #103

Ponca City, OK 74601, USA

General Admission
$45

Your ticket includes a brunch featuring savory quiche, baked sweet breads, fresh fruit, and more, along with coffee, champagne, and a variety of mimosas. Live music will create the perfect atmosphere for a meaningful and enjoyable morning.

Bloody Mary Bar Upgrade (Add-On)
$10

Build your perfect Bloody Mary at our Bloody Mary bar.

Customize your drink just the way you like it and add a little extra flavor to your brunch experience.

Community Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

A great way to support Rotary’s mission while enjoying the event.

Includes:

  • 2 event tickets (brunch included)
  • Listing on event signage
  • Shared thank you post
Supporting Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

A perfect blend of fun and visibility.

Includes:

  • 4 event tickets
  • Brunch included
  • Listing on event signage
  • Social media mentions
Premier Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Top-tier recognition with a premium experience.

Includes:

  • Reserved table for 8
  • Brunch for all guests
  • Choice of champagne float or Bloody Mary for each guest
  • Verbal recognition at event
  • Logo on all event signage
  • Dedicated social media post
Add a donation for Ponca City Rotary Club

$

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