Champagne Brunch

About this event
Your ticket includes a brunch featuring savory quiche, baked sweet breads, fresh fruit, and more, along with coffee, champagne, and a variety of mimosas. Live music will create the perfect atmosphere for a meaningful and enjoyable morning.
Build your perfect Bloody Mary at our Bloody Mary bar.
Customize your drink just the way you like it and add a little extra flavor to your brunch experience.
A great way to support Rotary’s mission while enjoying the event.
Includes:
A perfect blend of fun and visibility.
Includes:
Top-tier recognition with a premium experience.
Includes:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!