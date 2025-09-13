Sales closed

Champaign County TNT Firecrackers's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

810 Indigo Dr, Savoy, IL 61874, USA or at Smoke And Shine during the event

YMCA Basket item
YMCA Basket
$25

Starting bid

$100 Y-Bucks, T-Shirt, Swim Cap, Water Bottle, Towel, Crochet Crossbody Purse, Goggles. Estimated Value $175

Mimosas and More item
Mimosas and More
$25

Starting bid

Vera Bradley Crossbody, Car Wash Certificates, Los Zarapes Gift Card, Bunny’s Gift Card, Bottle of Korbel, Bottle of Peach Liquer, Mimosa Set. Estimated Value $300

Italian Meets Mexican item
Italian Meets Mexican
$25

Starting bid

Los Zarapes Gift Card, Bunny’s Gift Card, Pasta, Sauces & Oils, Hat & Tote, Bottles of Wine. Estimated Value $240

Whiskey and More item
Whiskey and More
$25

Starting bid

Glass Set, Jameson 12 Whiskey, Car Wash GIft Certificates, Los Zarapes Gift Card. Estimated Value $150

Beauty and Flow Basket item
Beauty and Flow Basket
$25

Starting bid

Kristin Ess Curling Wand, Yoga Gift Card, Vera Bradley Cross Body, Hair Repair, Andy’s Barber Gift Card, Ganz Squishy Stuffie. Estimated Value $380

Toys Galore Basket item
Toys Galore Basket
$25

Starting bid

Panda, Hug Me Stuffy, Jane Addams Book Shop Gift card, Sponges, Playdough Kites, Hello Kitty Ball, Chalkboard Squares, Dry Erase Decal Set, Rainbow Slinky, Bunch-O Water Baloons. Estimated Value $160

Under the Sea Friends item
Under the Sea Friends
$25

Starting bid

Vera Bradley Wallet, Bath and Body Gift Card, Corchet Stuffed Animals. Estimated Value $250

Summer Don’t Go Basket item
Summer Don’t Go Basket
$25

Starting bid

Flying Disc, Blanket, Rainbow Slinky, Disney Squirter, Bubble Gun, Bubble Wands, Sensory Ball, Hopper, Chip and Dip Tray, Portillo‘s Gift Cards. Estimated Value $160

Plant Me Happy item
Plant Me Happy
$25

Starting bid

Planted Gift Card, Calvin Klein Tote, Plant and vase, Crochet Basket and Crochet Stuffie. Estimated Value $305

My Crochet Buddies item
My Crochet Buddies
$25

Starting bid

3 Hand Crafted Crochet Stuffies Including a Skunk, Duck and Owl Estimated Value $100

Art Night Out item
Art Night Out
$25

Starting bid

Picture, Big Grove Gift Card, Schnucks Gift Card, Estimated Value $115

Smoke and Shine Basket item
Smoke and Shine Basket
$25

Starting bid

Smoker Kit, Glenlivet Whiskey, Car wash Gift Certificates, Hacienda Rebello Gift Card. Estimated Value $135

Good Morning Riser Basket item
Good Morning Riser Basket
$25

Starting bid

2 Bags of Coffee, Vera Bradley Cosmetic Bag, Pancake Mix, Syrup, Preserves, Suzu’s Gift Card, Crochet Stanley. Estimated Value $160

Glam Up Basket item
Glam Up Basket
$25

Starting bid

Revlon Blow Brush, Candle, Shampoo and Conditioner, Gift Card Hair cut with Miranda Bretz at The Loft, Crochet Mini Stanley, Clinique Makeup and Pouch. Estimated Value $260

Firecrackers Corn Hole Set item
Firecrackers Corn Hole Set
$25

Starting bid

Locally crafted Cornhole Boards and Bags set with Firecracker Logo. Estimated Value $250

