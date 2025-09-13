Champaign County TNT Firecrackers's Silent Auction

810 Indigo Dr, Savoy, IL 61874, USA or at Smoke And Shine during the event
$100 Y-Bucks, T-Shirt, Swim Cap, Water Bottle, Towel, Crochet Crossbody Purse, Goggles. Estimated Value $175
Vera Bradley Crossbody, Car Wash Certificates, Los Zarapes Gift Card, Bunny’s Gift Card, Bottle of Korbel, Bottle of Peach Liquer, Mimosa Set. Estimated Value $300
Los Zarapes Gift Card, Bunny’s Gift Card, Pasta, Sauces & Oils, Hat & Tote, Bottles of Wine. Estimated Value $240
Glass Set, Jameson 12 Whiskey, Car Wash GIft Certificates, Los Zarapes Gift Card. Estimated Value $150
Kristin Ess Curling Wand, Yoga Gift Card, Vera Bradley Cross Body, Hair Repair, Andy’s Barber Gift Card, Ganz Squishy Stuffie. Estimated Value $380
Panda, Hug Me Stuffy, Jane Addams Book Shop Gift card, Sponges, Playdough Kites, Hello Kitty Ball, Chalkboard Squares, Dry Erase Decal Set, Rainbow Slinky, Bunch-O Water Baloons. Estimated Value $160
Vera Bradley Wallet, Bath and Body Gift Card, Corchet Stuffed Animals. Estimated Value $250
Flying Disc, Blanket, Rainbow Slinky, Disney Squirter, Bubble Gun, Bubble Wands, Sensory Ball, Hopper, Chip and Dip Tray, Portillo‘s Gift Cards. Estimated Value $160
Planted Gift Card, Calvin Klein Tote, Plant and vase, Crochet Basket and Crochet Stuffie. Estimated Value $305
3 Hand Crafted Crochet Stuffies Including a Skunk, Duck and Owl Estimated Value $100
Picture, Big Grove Gift Card, Schnucks Gift Card, Estimated Value $115
Smoker Kit, Glenlivet Whiskey, Car wash Gift Certificates, Hacienda Rebello Gift Card. Estimated Value $135
2 Bags of Coffee, Vera Bradley Cosmetic Bag, Pancake Mix, Syrup, Preserves, Suzu’s Gift Card, Crochet Stanley. Estimated Value $160
Revlon Blow Brush, Candle, Shampoo and Conditioner, Gift Card Hair cut with Miranda Bretz at The Loft, Crochet Mini Stanley, Clinique Makeup and Pouch. Estimated Value $260
Locally crafted Cornhole Boards and Bags set with Firecracker Logo. Estimated Value $250
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!