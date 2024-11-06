Missouri City Chamber of Commerce
Champion Connections Marketing Advertisement
Champion Connections One-Time Placement
$75
1 Ad submitted to the Chamber distribution list Non-refundable
Monthly or Quarterly Options
$250
Once Per Month or Once Per Quarter (Max 4 ads with package)
