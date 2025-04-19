Champion Gymnastics Booster Club's Spring 2025 Raffle

One chance of winning - Family Summer Fun Basket
$10
Winner will receive a wagon filled with goodies from several local businesses!! Items include a weber travel grill, drink cooler, summer sports gear, pool accessories, family passes to Urban Air, The Lost City, Dutch Village, Sperry’s Moviehouse, Macatawa Legends Pool, Whitecaps, Bowling, Van Andel Arena, and so much more!!! There’s plenty for the WHOLE family!! Thank you to our sponsors!! Raising Generation Nourished Merrywolf Woodworking Blu Veranda HOM by Benchmark Whitecaps Van Andel Arena Station 300 Grandville Bowling Urban Air Long Range Archery The Lost City Sperry's Moviehouse Holland X-golf Holland Macatawa Legends Pool Champion Gymnastics USA Schaap Family/Sierra/Hobby Lobby Ace Hardware Holland Dutch Village Wellness Co
One chance of winning - Gymnast Basket
$10
Winner will receive a bag filled with gymnastics goodies from several local businesses, and online retailers! Free leos, custom designed bows, discount codes, and much more!! Thank you to our sponsors!!! Iconic Scrunch Girls GCDI Anchor Activewear SE & Me Leanne Wong Destira Foxys Lightning Moves Hobby Lobby Champion Gymnastics USA Ozone

