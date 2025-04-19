Champion Gymnastics Booster Club's Spring 2025 Raffle
One chance of winning - Family Summer Fun Basket
$10
Winner will receive a wagon filled with goodies from several local businesses!! Items include a weber travel grill, drink cooler, summer sports gear, pool accessories, family passes to Urban Air, The Lost City, Dutch Village, Sperry’s Moviehouse, Macatawa Legends Pool, Whitecaps, Bowling, Van Andel Arena, and so much more!!! There’s plenty for the WHOLE family!!
Thank you to our sponsors!!
Raising Generation Nourished
Merrywolf Woodworking
Blu Veranda
HOM by Benchmark
Whitecaps
Van Andel Arena
Station 300 Grandville Bowling
Urban Air
Long Range Archery
The Lost City
Sperry's Moviehouse Holland
X-golf Holland
Macatawa Legends Pool
Champion Gymnastics USA
Schaap Family/Sierra/Hobby Lobby
Ace Hardware Holland
Dutch Village
Wellness Co
One chance of winning - Gymnast Basket
$10
Winner will receive a bag filled with gymnastics goodies from several local businesses, and online retailers! Free leos, custom designed bows, discount codes, and much more!!
Thank you to our sponsors!!!
Iconic
Scrunch Girls
GCDI
Anchor Activewear
SE & Me
Leanne Wong
Destira
Foxys
Lightning Moves
Hobby Lobby
Champion Gymnastics USA
Ozone
