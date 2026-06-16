Champion of Children - Defender of Families Awards Night

About this event
3800 S Carson St, Carson City, NV 89701, USA
Tickets will be held at check in
Table and tickets for 8 guests
Tickets will be held at check in
2 Tickets
Quarter page program placement
Table and tickets for 8 guests
Half page program placement
Table and tickets for 8 guests
Full page program placement
Exclusive annual sponsorship
Award recognition as a Champion of Children - Defender of Families
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!