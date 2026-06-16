A black background with gold glitter and ornate borders frames an invitation for an awards night supporting the Ron Wood Family Resource Center, featuring comedian Kat Simmons and a casino fandango event on August 12, 2026.
Ron Wood Family Resource Center

Hosted by

Ron Wood Family Resource Center

About this event

Champion of Children - Defender of Families Awards Night

Casino Fandango

3800 S Carson St, Carson City, NV 89701, USA

Guest Ticket
$130

Tickets will be held at check in

Table
$800

Table and tickets for 8 guests

Tickets will be held at check in

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000

2 Tickets

Quarter page program placement

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000

Table and tickets for 8 guests

Half page program placement

Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000

Table and tickets for 8 guests

Full page program placement

Exclusive annual sponsorship

Award recognition as a Champion of Children - Defender of Families

Add a donation for Ron Wood Family Resource Center

$

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