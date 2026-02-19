Kids Kicking Cancer TX

Hosted by

Kids Kicking Cancer TX

About this event

Champion of Hope Title Sponsor

Champion of Hope Title Sponsor
$15,000

1 left!

Top-level presenting partner for the tournament. Includes the highest visibility across event promotions and tournament-day recognition, plus prominent signage and recognition opportunities throughout the event. With play planned across two courses at Wildcat Golf Club, the Title Sponsor receives broad, event-wide visibility with all players.

Foursome Registration
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Complimentary entry for two foursomes (8 golfers)

Add a donation for Kids Kicking Cancer TX

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!