Ring of Hope

Hosted by

Ring of Hope

About this event

Championing Dreams | Chapter II

36-08 33rd St

Long Island City, NY 11106, USA

Student Ticket
$25

Grades 4-12 (Free admission for Grades 3 and under)

General admission
$50

General Admission (Standing)

Floor Seats
$85

Ringside floor seats.

VIP Section
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Section includes a VIP balcony table with seating for eight guests, cocktail hour admission, raffle tickets (8) and drink tickets (8) for wine or beer, plus interview opportunity.

Cocktail & Networking Hour + General Admission
$75

General admission + access to cocktail hour which Includes wine or beer, one raffle ticket, and the opportunity to network with influential leaders in education, sports, and business.

Cocktail & Networking Hour + Floor Seats
$105

Ringside floor seats + access to cocktail hour which Includes wine or beer, one raffle ticket, and the opportunity to network with influential leaders in education, sports, and business.

Add a donation for Ring of Hope

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!