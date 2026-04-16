Champions And Blue Ribbons Club's 2026 Raffle-Picture of actual cattle coming soon

Champions & Blue Ribbons Heifer Raffle-Supporting the youth of Grimes County, Texas

$50 Per Ticket ONLY 1300 tickets being sold.





Black Brangus Heifer Raffle

1st winner-3 head of heifers

2nd winner-2 head of heifers

3rd winner-$1000 Gift Card





If cattle are won they can be sold at either sale barn in Navasota, Texas. Winner chooses sale barn and the check from the sale will be mailed directly to you.





Delivery of cattle within 50 miles of Anderson, Texas