Champions And Blue Ribbons Club

Hosted by

Champions And Blue Ribbons Club

About this raffle

Champions And Blue Ribbons Club's 2026 Raffle-Picture of actual cattle coming soon

3 chances of winning
$50

Champions & Blue Ribbons Heifer Raffle-Supporting the youth of Grimes County, Texas

$50 Per Ticket ONLY 1300 tickets being sold.


Black Brangus Heifer Raffle

1st winner-3 head of heifers

2nd winner-2 head of heifers

3rd winner-$1000 Gift Card


If cattle are won they can be sold at either sale barn in Navasota, Texas. Winner chooses sale barn and the check from the sale will be mailed directly to you.


Delivery of cattle within 50 miles of Anderson, Texas

Add a donation for Champions And Blue Ribbons Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!